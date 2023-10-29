'Saturday Night Live' pays tribute to Matthew Perry hours after his sudden death

Just hours after the news of actor Matthew Perry's death, "Saturday Night Live" aired a card dedicated to the late actor in the early hours of Oct. 29.

The "Friends" actor was found dead at 54 on Oct. 28 after an apparent drowning at his home, a representative for the actor and law enforcement confirmed to NBC News Saturday. Foul play is not suspected in his death, according to law enforcement.

The Oct. 28 "SNL" episode, with comedian Nate Bargatze in his hosting debut, ended with a black-and-white card of Perry that appeared onscreen just before the show's final curtain call.

NBC

NBC issued a statement in the wake of Perry's death.

“We are incredibly saddened by the too soon passing of Matthew Perry. He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations," it read.

Perry hosted the sketch comedy show more than 26 years ago, on Oct. 4, 1997. The gig came in the middle of his memorable run in "Friends" as cynical and sarcastic Chandler Bing. The show premiered in 1994 and aired on NBC until 2004.

In addition to friends, family and former co-stars, fans of the actor shared tributes to his life and legacy on social media.

Many shared highlights from his "SNL" stint, including the memorable skit "Sarcasm 101," in which he played a college professor teaching gullible students the art of not saying what you mean.

After "Friends," Perry starred in a number of films and TV shows, including Aaron Sorkin's "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," which the actor referred to in his 2022 memoir as a story about trying to save an "'SNL'-like show."

The actor was candid about his addiction to drugs and alcohol over his career. In his book, which was published a year prior to his death, Perry said he had spent up to $7 million in his efforts to get sober.

“I’ve been in a mental institution, gone to therapy twice a week for thirty years, been to death’s door,” Perry wrote.

He detailed how in 2019, his colon burst due to opioid overuse, and he given a 2% chance of survival after an emergency surgery. He was in a coma for two weeks and in the hospital for five months.