Watch the trailer for the upcoming ‘Martin’ reunion

The cast of "Martin" is reuniting for the show's 30th anniversary — and we've got a first look.

The hit comedy's stars will gather together again for "Martin: The Reunion," premiering June 16 on BET+ — and the streaming service is getting fans excited with a one-minute trailer for the special released on Monday.

Martin Lawrence (Martin), Tisha Campbell (Gina), Tichina Arnold (Pamela) and Carl Anthony Payne II (Cole) kick off the clip with a heartfelt shoutout to their late co-star Thomas Ford (Tommy), who died in 2016 at age 52.

“This one’s for you, Tommy,” the actors say in unison while sitting on the show's re-created set.

The trailer finds the actors reminiscing about working on "Martin" while also examining the show's cultural impact. “We captured the Black experience,” Lawrence is seen telling his co-stars.

It also treats viewers to a fun throwback montage of hilarious scenes from the series, which aired for five seasons on Fox from August 1992 to May 1997.

The reunion, hosted by comedian Affion Crockett, will also feature interviews with the show's original directors, as well as appearances by special guest stars, including singer Brian McKnight, comedian Tommy Davidson and rapper Snoop Dogg.

"We would watch the show more than we would make music," Snoop says in one scene in the trailer.

Lawrence revealed how excited he was to reunite with his co-stars when the reunion special was announced in February.

“To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing," Lawrence said in a statement at the time.

"I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters," he added,