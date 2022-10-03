Mariska Hargitay dances with husband and ‘favorite cowboy’ in cute video: ‘Not his first rodeo’

Mariska Hargitay and her husband, Peter Hermann, showed off their dance moves during a trip to Colorado for the wedding of a family friend.

The "Law & Order: SVU" star, 58, posted a video Oct. 3 on Instagram showing the couple tearing up the dance floor. In the video, Hargitay dons a cowboy hat and boots as she and her actor husband twirl each other around the floor.

"Clearly not his first rodeo," the Emmy winner, who plays Capt. Olivia Benson on "SVU," wrote. She added several feel-good hashtags including #MyFavoriteCowboy.

Fans hopped into the comments to rave about the couple's good time.

"Omg this is so adorable," gushed one.

"That’s your Party Partner Pete!" wrote another, jokingly adding, "Also girl you went from Captain on the weekdays to Sheriff on the weekends!"

Several fans wondered if Hargitay might one day end up a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars."

Hargitay and Hermann, who tied the knot in 2004, celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in August. Hargitay honored the milestone by sharing then-and-now photos of the couple on Instagram.

The first pic showed the pair cozying up to one another on their wedding day while the second found them snuggling on a boat ride.

“Eighteen years. Grateful. In love. Together,” Hargitay wrote in her caption.

The same month, Hargitay gushed about her longtime love in an Instagram post honoring Hermann's 55th birthday.

Next to a pair of photos showing the couple enjoying a vacation in the water, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my guy. In it with you forever."