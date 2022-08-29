Mariska Hargitay celebrates 18th wedding anniversary with cute then-and-now photos

Mariska Hargitay is celebrating eighteen years of marriage with her husband, Peter Hermann.

The “Law & Order: SVU” star, 58, shared sweet then-and-now photos of their love story on Instagram.

“Eighteen years. Grateful. In love. Together,” she wrote in the caption.

In a candid photo from their 2004 wedding in Santa Barbara, California, Hargitay sports a radiant smile — along with a gorgeous, strapless gown and a flower-adorned updo. Hermann, also beaming, rests his chin on her shoulder as he embraces her from behind.

Hargitay shared what looks like a recent pic of her and Hermann enjoying a day out on the water. @therealmariskahargitay / via Instagram

The second black-and-white pic appears to be a fairly recent photo of the couple, showing them cuddling on a boat and gazing into the distance.

Hargitay also gushed about her love for Hermann in a recent Instagram post celebrating his 55th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my guy. In it with you forever,” she wrote, sharing photos of her and the "Younger" star standing hand-in-hand and floating together in the water.

Hargitay also honored her hubby on Instagram for Father’s Day this year, sharing a rare photo of him with their kids during a trip to the Dolomite Mountains in Italy.

She and Hermann have three children: August, 16, Amaya, 11, and Andrew, 10.

The couple met when Hermann guest-starred on “Law & Order: SVU." Hargitay said she grew emotional even on their first date because she sensed he was the one.

“I cried because I was feeling something that I’d never felt before, but I kind of knew what it was,” she said during a 2019 visit to TODAY. “And I always say to people, well, you know, when you’re a little girl, your parents and your grandparents and everyone goes, ‘When you’re in love, you’ll know.’ And I did.”