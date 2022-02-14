Trailer for ‘Lucy and Desi’ doc gives candid look at the Hollywood power couple

A full-length trailer for "Lucy and Desi" is here to make TV fans swoon.

The new documentary, helmed by actor and director Amy Poehler, takes viewers behind the scenes of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s romantic and creative partnership. It premieres March 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

The first trailer for the documentary, released Monday, is packed full of candid images and footage of the one-time Hollywood power couple, most famous for starring together in "I Love Lucy." It also provides context for why the pair's epic love story and their work together were so groundbreaking.

“They established their own studio. That’s an enormous operation,” legendary TV producer Norman Lear tells viewers in the clip.

“She was fearless,” fellow comedian Carol Burnett says of Ball, while actor and singer Bette Midler gushes, "You realized women can do this, too!”

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz pose in front of their Desilu Studios in an undated photo. Leonard Mccombe / The LIFE Picture Collection via Shutterstock

The trailer kicks off with a voice-over of Arnaz introducing Ball as "my favorite redhead" and "the mother of my children."

The couple's daughter, Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill, shares details about her parents' union in the documentary and also allowed Poehler access to a trove of the couple's audiotaped interviews. In one of the tapes, Arnaz can be heard recalling the first time he laid eyes on Ball.

"He said, 'That's Lucille Ball' and I said, 'Oh my, that's a hunk of woman,'" Arnaz coos.

Meanwhile, Ball, is heard on another tape recalling how “madly in love” she was with Arnaz during their marriage.

Of course, the couple's life together wasn't filled with only love and laughter. The documentary also explores the pair's tougher times, including how Ball was criticized for casting Arnaz, a Cuban refugee, as her husband on “I Love Lucy,” and how she later became embroiled in Hollywood's communist scare of the 1950s.

The couple's marriage also didn't last — they eventually divorced in 1960 because of Arnaz's infidelity — although they remained close until Arnaz's death from lung cancer in 1986. Ball died less than three years later.

Watch the first trailer for “Lucy and Desi" in the video above.