“Love Island” host Laura Whitmore has quit the U.K. reality show after two and a half years.

Whitmore, a close friend of former host Caroline Flack, famously took over from the long-time presenter in January 2020, shortly after her December 2019 arrest for domestic assault and two months before Flack’s untimely suicide. Between the 2020 pre-pandemic winter “Love Island” and the 2021 and 2022 summer editions of the program, Whitmore has hosted three seasons in total.

Fans of the show, however, have noticed the presenter’s dwindling screen time in recent seasons, in which cast members have largely operated on their own and without a host. Whitmore’s main presence has been in the after-show “Aftersun.”

In a post to her official Instagram account on Monday night local time, the Irish model and TV presenter wrote: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects. I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

ITV revealed earlier this year that it would be moving forward with two seasons of “Love Island” in 2023: a winter edition in South Africa, and the usual Mallorca-set summer show.

The show’s full-on daily schedule over two months, however, is known to be taxing, as it requires presenters to fly to and from the show’s shooting destination every week in order to film the in-studio “Aftersun” specials.

In a statement responding to Whitmore’s resignation, ITV said: “Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show. We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”

Outside of “Love Island,” Whitmore is a radio presenter and a host on “Celebrity Juice,” and recently published her first book, “No One Can Change Your Life Except for You.” She is set to make her West End debut this year in the play “2:22 A Ghost Story.”

It’s still unclear who will take over hosting duties from Whitmore, though recent “Love Island” winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu appears to be a fan favorite.