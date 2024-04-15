Emmy Russell is continuing to wow “American Idol” viewers.

The country singer, 25, sang her original song, “Want You,” for her Top 20 performance on the singing competition show on April 14.

Many fans praised Russell’s vocals and songwriting, with one fan calling her “authentic and timeless.”

“This performance is like a painting,” the fan commented on the official YouTube video of her performance. “She’s got soul. What a songwriter too.”

Russell performed an original song, "Want You," for her Top 20 performance on "American Idol." Eric McCandless / Disney

“Emmy we love you! you’re so adorable and beautiful,” another person commented on YouTube. “Your voice is love so pure and angelic and your songwriting is amazing.”

Russell’s performance happened to fall on what would have been the birthday of her late grandmother, country legend Loretta Lynn. Lynn died at age 90 in 2022.

“Emmy, your grandmother would’ve been proud to see you tonight on this, her 92th birthday,” one fan commented on YouTube.

Lynn’s official Instagram account also celebrated Russell’s performance.

“What a birthday gift! Loretta’s granddaughter Emmy just made Top 20 on @americanidol!” read a caption on the late country icon’s Instagram page.

“Emmy was born on Doo and Loretta’s anniversary and now we have this milestone on Loretta’s birthday!" the caption continued, referring to Lynn's husband, Oliver "Doolittle" Lynn, who died in 1996.

"Loretta told all who would listen that Emmy had something special and now the world is seeing for themselves," the caption concluded. "Congrats, Emmy!”

This wasn’t the first time Russell sang a song she wrote herself on “Idol.” She also auditioned with a poignant original song called “Skinny,” which is about dealing with an eating disorder.

Her latest song, “Want You,” seemed to be about unrequited love, and wanting someone more than they want you.

“I want you to want me like I want you / I want you to need me like I need you,” the chorus goes. “If you’re gonna leave me, then cut me loose / I want you to want me.”

The song’s lyrics inspired a funny moment between Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest following Russell’s performance.

“Love me like I love you!” Seacrest said to the judges in mock despair.

“Ryan, I’ll give you a hug,” Bryan said, and he got up on stage to embrace Seacrest — at which point Seacrest jumped fully into his arms.

“That was a moment!” Lionel Richie said from the judges’ table.

During her “American Idol” audition, Russell opened up about wanting to step out from under her famous grandmother’s shadow.

“I think there’s a reason why I think I am a little timid, and I think it is because I want to own my voice,” she told the judges. “I want to own it. That’s why I want to challenge myself and come here.”

“Emmy, you’re an A-plus songwriter, so is your grandma,” Perry told Russell. “You got the gift. I don’t think you need to compare yourself to what grandma was. You’re totally different. You shouldn’t give yourself all that pressure.”