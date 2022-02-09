Here's everything we know about 'Legally Blonde 3'

Who's ready for "Legally Blonde 3"?

Jennifer Coolidge, who played Paulette Parcelle in 2001’s “Legally Blonde” and its 2003 sequel will be reprising her role as the fun-loving beautician in "Legally Blonde 3."

While talking about her new Uber Eats commercial on TODAY, Coolidge gave fans an update on when they can expect to see "Legally Blonde 3" in theaters.

Jennifer Coolidge (L) and Reese Witherspoon appear as their characters Paulette Parcelle and Elle Woods in 2001's "Legally Blonde." Alamy Stock Photo

"Reese (Witherspoon) says we’re doing it so I checked with her," Coolidge said. "I’m just waiting on the official announcement. I’m very excited to do it. It’s just I haven’t been given an official date."

Looks like "Legally Blonde 3" is still a go! Here's everything you need to know about the movie's third installment.

When was Legally Blonde 3 confirmed?

In June 2018, Deadline reported that Reese Witherspoon was going to reprise her role as Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde 3."

Fans were excited, especially when Witherspoon confirmed the news herself by sharing a video of herself floating across a pool in a hot pink bikini.

She captioned the clip, “It’s true... #LegallyBlonde3."

Who else is returning?

Other than Witherspoon and Coolidge, rumors have been swirling that Alanna Ubach will return as Serena and Jessica Cauffiel will take on the role of Margot once again.

However, Luke Wilson, who played Witherspoon's on-screen love interest in "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde," told Entertainment Tonight in May 2020 that he would like to play Emmett Richmond once again.

“I have not talked to Reese about it, but yeah, I always kind of hear rumors here and there,” he said. “Never anything official about them doing another 'Legally Blonde,' but I’d love to do another one. I mean, just that character Reese played was so funny at the time and that has kind of become this iconic character now.”

In October 2018, Holland Taylor also mentioned how happy she would be to reprise her role as Professor Stormwell in the film's third installment.

“If they don’t have that character back as a Supreme Court justice or an even more elevated professor or as part of the government, they’re crazy,” she joked to Us Weekly.

Who is writing the script?

"Legally Blonde 3" is expected to be better than ever as Mindy Kaling and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" creator Dan Goor have signed on to write the movie's script.

"So excited to be reunited with my friends," Kaling shared on Twitter when she announced that she was going to be a part of the project. "Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!"

During a July 2021 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," Kaling opened up about how far she's gotten in the script and said that she's “still working on our first draft." She noted that the most intimidating part of the script was "capturing the voice and also things like the Bend and Snap.”

“There are so many iconic moments in (the movies) that we have to come up with our new version of that,” she said.

When is the movie coming out?

Although "Legally Blonde 3" was first expected to be released on Valentine's Day in 2020, the film has since been pushed back two years — and some believe it's because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But after much delay, MGM has announced that the movie will be released in May 2022! And Deadline also reported that Jamie Suk will be the film's director.

What can fans expect to see in "Legally Blonde 3"?

Although not much information has been given about the plot to "Legally Blonde 3," Witherspoon did tell The Hollywood Reporter in 2019 that the film will be “so much fun. So full of fashion. So full of awesome feminist ideas."

She added, "It will be global. It will have animals. It will have returning cast members. We just need to film it first. But that’s my hope and dream for 'Legally Blonde 3.'”

Kaling also opened up a little bit about the storyline during a January 2021 interview with Access.

“I can’t wait to see what people will think of the way we wrote Elle Woods,” she said. “We wrote Elle Woods at 40, so how Elle is at 40 versus how she was at 21 has been really fun to imagine.”