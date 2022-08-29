'Lady in the Lake' filming halted in Baltimore after production threatened with shooting

The Baltimore production of the Apple TV+ series “Lady in the Lake” was halted on Friday afternoon after the producers decided to “err on the side of caution” after receiving threats of violence.

The Baltimore police department confirmed that a group of locals contacted producers working a shoot on Park Avenue in the downtown area at around 4 p.m. on Friday. The group threatened to return in the evening to shoot somebody if production didn’t cease. Producers were also told to pay a sum of $50,000 to the group before production would be allowed to continue.

Leaders on the series elected to reschedule filming and look for another location after receiving the message, according to the police department.

Representatives for Apple TV+ were not immediately available for comment. It remains unclear if production has resumed since the incident.

“Lady in the Lake” filming began in April and is expected to continue through the fall. The series takes place in Baltimore in 1966 and is adapted from local author Laura Lippman’s novel of the same name. The series stars Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram, alongside Y’Lan Noel, Mikey Madison and Brett Gelman.

David Simon, creator of the Baltimore-set series “The Wire” and Lippman’s husband, shared a statement regarding the production halt to honor how authorities handled the situation.

“We shot 200 hours of television over two decades. Communicated where we shot. Always a few loudmouths hyping; always folks in crew — locations, security, BPD — trained to firmly but respectfully respond. Baltimore is good people,” Simon wrote.

“Lady in the Lake” comes from Endeavor Content. Alma Har’el serves as creator on the series and is also a director and executive producer, along with Christopher Legget, under her new production company Zusa.

The Baltimore Banner first reported the situation.