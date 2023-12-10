Watch Chloe Fineman and Julia Stiles re-create a ‘Save the Last Dance’ routine on ‘SNL’

Chloe Fineman took it back to the early aughts on “Saturday Night Live” last night.

Adam Driver made his return as host for the fourth time on Dec. 9, with second-time musical guest Olivia Rodrigo.

Viewers were also treated with another celebrity cameo that evening — Julia Stiles.

During the “Weekend Update” segment, Fineman was tasked with giving viewers gift ideas for significant others. When she appeared in front of the desk rather than behind it, the segment’s co-anchor Colin Jost had some questions.

“Well, I only have one sexy gift idea and I kind of have to demonstrate it,” Fineman explained. “The sexiest gift you can give your partner is trying something new in the bedroom.”

While Jost seemed concerned with Fineman’s next moves, co-anchor Michael Che simply pulled out a bucket of popcorn, preparing to be entertained. However, neither of them seemed prepared for Fineman’s demonstration of her unique gift idea.

“The perfect holiday gift this year is the dance that Julia Stiles does at the end of the 2001 movie ‘Save the Last Dance,’” she announced.

When asked by Jost to explain herself, Fineman ripped off her holiday garb to reveal a black long sleeved shirt and black cropped pants, reminiscent of the audition outfit Stiles wore in the movie.

Immediately, the comedian broke out into a dance that combined ballet with hip-hop. Or at least, kind of.

Jost asked for further clarification on the style of dance Fineman was performing, which she defined as “street ballet.”

“Basically, Julia Stiles’ character Sara is an uptight ballerina who auditions to get into Juilliard, but doesn’t get in,” she explained. “And her mom on the same day dies in a car crash.”

Jost prodded Fineman for more clarity on the “street ballet” piece and where it started, to which Che interjected and added, “Colin, come on. Sara moves to the south side of Chicago and goes to a more urban high school where she learns hip-hop. Duh.”

Chloe Fineman demonstrates "street ballet" for Colin Jost and Michael Che on “Weekend Update.” Saturday Night Live

The co-anchor continued to ask more questions about the dance style, including what happened next for Sara. When Fineman explained that Sara got another chance to audition, Jost asked if Sara finally got into Juilliard.

However, Jost’s question was not answered by his co-star, but by Stiles herself who enthusiastically yelled “Yes!” as she appeared next to Fineman in an identical outfit.

Chloe Fineman and Julia Stiles are ready to show off their best moves. Saturday Night Live

Jost, still in disbelief that “street ballet” had gotten Sara into Juilliard, was told by Stiles that he just hadn’t seen the end of the dance. Then, she and Fineman pulled chairs out onto the stage to give the finale of the performance.

At the end of their performance, Fineman asked Jost for his final thoughts, to which he responded, “Well, I can’t say this on the record yet, but welcome to Juilliard!”

In January 2021, Stiles reflected on the 20th anniversary of “Save the Last Dance” with TODAY, revealing that her favorite part of the movie was the iconic — and somewhat divisive — audition dance.

“I mean, the rehearsals, and the dance training. I was, like, sign me up; where do I start?” she said. “It was really challenging and really daunting because I’m not a professional dancer. So there was a lot of playing catch-up. But it was so fun. And such an awesome opportunity to get to do that kind of, like, rigorous training, and choreography rehearsals.”