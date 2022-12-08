Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel will co-host HGTV’s ‘White House Christmas’ special

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are taking HGTV viewers inside one of the most well-known homes in the country for a new TV special this holiday season.

Yep, we're talking about the White House.

The couple is teaming up to co-host “White House Christmas 2022,” a special that will show off all the holiday décor at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the president's official residence. Before the special premieres later this week, we're breaking down everything you need to know.

How to watch the special

“White House Christmas 2022” will air on HGTV on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. ET/PT and will stream on discovery+ the same day. While you're at it, you can also watch past "White House Christmas" specials on discovery+.

Deschanel and Scott got a front row view of the White House's Christmas decorations. HGTV

What to expect from the special

Scott and Deschanel will join First Lady Jill Biden for a tour of the White House's extensive holiday decorations. The display is so large that it took 150 volunteers and White House residence staff to complete, according to HGTV.

Viewers will get a front row look at all the work that went into creating this year’s Gingerbread White House (hint: it involves 30 sheets of gingerbread dough, 20 sheets of sugar cookie dough and 30 pounds of chocolate). For 2022, there’s also a sugar cookie replica of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall.

As they tour the massive décor display, the couple also get to have a bit of fun. According to a press release, Scott will trim the official White House Christmas tree and Deschanel will help finish the gingerbread house. Rumor has it that the couple might even break into song during the special!

The theme for this year's White House décor is 'We The People'

The White House decorations have a special theme this year: “We the People.” Per HGTV, the theme “capture(s) the spirit of America’s shared values and the belief in possibility, optimism and unity—a reminder that we are stronger in community than we are apart.”

The display features 83,615 holiday lights, 77 Christmas trees, 12,000 ornaments, 300 candles, 1,600 bells and nearly 14,865 feet of ribbon.

Notable highlights include the State Dining Room, where viewers will see ornaments with self portraits from the students of the 2021 Teachers of the Year. In the East Wing, Christmas trees are decorated with mirrored gold star ornaments embossed with the names of lost service members.

This year, the White House also will feature a menorah crafted using wood that dates back to renovations that took place during President Harry S. Truman's time in office.