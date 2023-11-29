It’s all down to one more episodes of “Dancing With the Stars.”

On the Tuesday, Nov. 28, episode, the five remaining couples took over the ballroom to showcase two all-new performances as they fought for their spot in the finale.

Judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli gave their best and toughest critiques, while hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough made the show run smoothly.

It was another night filled with the stars giving it their all on the dance floor for their chance to be in the finale and win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Here are the highlights below and find out who is going to the finale.

What did each couple dance to?

Ariana Madix and partner Pasha Pashkov kicked off the show with a jive to “Runaway Baby” by Bruno Mars. They received a 28 our of 30. Their second dance was a foxtrot to “Trampoline” by Shaed & Zayn, which earned them a 30 out of 30. Their total for the night was 58.

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach performed a Viennese waltz to Mraz's “I Won’t Give Up," earning a 27 out of 30. They also did an incredible paso doble to “Diablo Rojo” by Rodrigo y Gabriela. They received a 30 out of 30, making their total for the night a 57.

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy performed a samba to “Samba” by Gloria Estefan. They received a perfect 30 out of 30. Their second dance was a waltz to “La Vie en Rose” by Lady Gaga, which also earned them a 30 out of 30. They got a perfect 60.

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev did a rumba to “Love The Way You Lie Part III” by Skylar Grey, which earned them a 29 out of 30. They also danced a quickstep to “BO$$” by Fifth Harmony, getting a 30 out of 30. Their total for the night is 59.

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber performed a jive to “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins. They earned a 25 out of 30. Their second dance was a waltz to “Come Away With Me” by Norah Jones, which earned them a 26 out of 30. Their total was 51.

Who was the tenth celebrity dancer to get eliminated?

No one! In a “Dancing With the Stars” first, all couples were safe and will be competing in the finale.

Who is at the top of the leaderboard?

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovsky led the semifinals with a perfect score. Eric McCandless / The Walt Disney Company

After their two performances, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy led the competition. They earned perfect scores for both dances, earning them 60 out of 60.

Which celebrities are at the bottom of the leaderboard?

After their two dances, Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber had a combined total of 51. Despite having the lowest score of the semifinals, they will go up against the rest of the couples in the finale.

Who is headed to the 'DWTS' finale?

The following competitors still have a chance to win the Season 32 Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.