Peacock has revealed the first trailer for its new polyamorous dating show, “Couple to Throuple,” and it might be the most proactive dating series yet.

The 10-episode series will introduce viewers to four couples who travel to a tropical resort and explore inviting a third person into their relationship.

In the trailer released Jan. 9, host Scott Evans promises that “Couple to Throuple” will be a “journey for love unlike you’ve ever seen before.”

How does 'Couple to Throuple' work?

In the trailer, host Evans describes the pairings as “curious couples” who are ready to experiment with polygamy.

“Every few days, they’ll invite one of 14 open-minded singles to throuple-up with them in the resort,” Evans explains.

After they become a throuple, they move into the resort together and share one bed. At the end of the experience, the original four couples will decide if they want to “commit to a life as a three,” as Evans says, stick with monogamy or call it quits and leave single.

Throughout the show, the original pairings will be tested. The trailer reveals that some contestants question their connections and become jealous. One contestant appears to get so upset at a coupling ceremony that they toss a chair into a pond.

“With three times the fun, the feelings, and drama, these relationships are put through the ultimate test to see if they are the perfect match,” the press release says.

Who are the contestants on ‘Couple to Throuple’

The cast of “Couple to Throuple” includes four couples and a group of singles who viewers will get to know each episode. The original couples will decide at each coupling ceremony which single they want to join their relationship.

The four couples are:

Ashmal and Rehman

Ashmal Ali and Rehman Bhatti Peacock

Ashmal Ali

Age: 27

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Instagram: @ashmalali

Rehman Bhatti

Age: 31

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

Instagram: @detroitmillennial

Brittne and Sean

Brittne Babe and Sean Williams Peacock

Brittne Babe

Age: 28

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Instagram: @brittnebabe

Sean Williams

Age: 30

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Instagram: @seanwillmusic

Corey and Wilder

Wilder Bunke and Corey Potter Peacock

Corey Potter

Age: 29

Hometown: Great Barrington, Massachusetts

Instagram: @foxyspirit

Wilder Bunke

Age: 30

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Instagram: @wilderrush

Lauren and Dylan

Dylan Bair and Lauren Bair Peacock

Lauren Bair

Age: 29

Hometown: Fountain Hills, Arizona

Instagram: @fitness1st_ifbbpro

Dylan Bair

Age: 32

Hometown: Fountain Hills, Arizona

Instagram: @dylanbair_rd

And the singles are…

Singles Denyse Davis, Sanu Stevens, Mia O'Neil , Sadie Clark, Darrien Seqqoya, Jonathan Intriago, Becca Calb, Francis Ford Jr., Jess Olson, Lina Chang, Frank Edward, Peach (Dejha Blackmon) and Chris Fenlon are introduced in the series premiere of "Couple to Throuple. Peacock

Sanu Stevens

Age: 23

Hometown: Maryland

Instagram: @sanuthepolyfairy

Darrien Seqqoya

Age: 27

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Instagram: @darriendivinity

Jess Olson

Age: 34

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Instagram: @missfit_jesslynn_ifbbpro

Denyse Davis

Age: 29

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Instagram: @nyserda

Peach (Dejha Blackmon)

Age: 27

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Instagram: @peachsofine

Becca Calb

Age: 28

Hometown: Calgary AB, Canada

Instagram: @beccacalb

Mia O'Neil

Age: 27

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Instagram: @miapheonixx

Sadie Clark

Age: 30

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Instagram: @sincerelysadieii

Lina Chang

Age: 35

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Instagram: @lina.kai_

Chris Fenlon

Age: 33

Hometown: San Diego, California

Instagram: @fenlonfit

Jonathan Intriago

Age: 27

Hometown: Queens, New York

Instagram: @jonintriago

Francis Ford Jr.

Age: 27

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

Instagram: @thelivingkendoll

Frank Edward

Age: 33

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Instagram: _b.@frank

Who is hosting ‘Couple to Throuple’

“Access Hollywood” entertainment journalist Scott Evans will be hosting Peacock’s newest dating series. He previously hosted the NBC competition show “World of Dance.”

Scott Evans hosts "Couple to Throuple Peacock

Evans revealed in the trailer that the contestants will be joined by sex and relationship expert Shamyra Howard during their journey to help them.

Howard is an award-winning sexologist, licensed clinical social worker, sex therapist and an author.

Sex and Relationship Expert Shamyra Howard will be helping the couples on their journey. Peacock

During the trailer, she tells the contestants, “I’m going to test your threshold of watching your partner get intimate with a chosen third” before drama quickly ensues.

When does ‘Couple to Throuple’ premiere?

“Couple to Throuple” will premiere on Thursday, Feb. 8 on Peacock.

The 10-episode season will be released in batches of three episodes over three weeks. The season finale will air separately.