Candiace Dillard Bassett is leaving ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’. What she had to say

It's a sad day for "The Real Housewives of Potomac" fans following the announcement that cast member Candiace Dillard Bassett will be exiting the show after six seasons.

Bassett told People exclusively on March 25 that she would be bidding farewell to the show, which she joined in Season Three. TODAY.com has reached out Bassett and Bravo for comment.

“As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with 'The Real Housewives of Potomac,' I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey,” she said in a statement given to People.

"With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from 'RHOP,'” she continued.

Bassett also thanked her longtime fans, writing, “Your unwavering support has been my guiding light, and I look forward to the exciting adventures that lie ahead — and more importantly, sharing them all with you!”

The decision comes ahead of the Season Eight reunion of “RHOP," to air on Sunday, March 31 on Bravo. Bravo is owned by NBCUniversal, TODAY's parent company.

What do fans have to say?

Following the news of the star's sudden departure, fans were in a social media frenzy.

"Wow! I hate that she’s leaving the show!" one fan on X wrote.

"I know she’s polarising but she has been an iconic housewife. I hope she returns in a few seasons," another wrote on Instagram.

"Honestly it’s for the best. Love me some candypants but this space isn’t healthy for her career anymore. 🤞crossed Keiana (Stewart) is in the running up to take her place in the cast," wrote another user, speculating Bassett's potential replacement could be the best friend of current cast member Dr. Wendy Osefo.

Bassett, Osefo, and Stewart are pictured below, showing support for Bassett's performance of her single "Drive Back" in June 2023 during her "Deep Space" Tour.

She seemed all in for season 9

Prior to the announcement, Bassett appeared to be gearing up for Season Nine. She made a recent appearance with Osefo and "Housewives" producer Andy Cohen on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

The two make a few suggestions to Cohen about their franchise's future, including a visit to Nigeria and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

"I want to go to France, I want to go to France!" Bassett told Cohen.

"I'm recalling that 'RHOP' went to France," Cohen replied, only to be jokingly interrupted by Bassett saying she wanted to go again.

Bassett's milestones on the show

Bassett experienced cast conflict on "Real Housewives of Potomac" as well as life milestones. A notable moment was her 2018 wedding to husband Chris Bassett, shown in Season Four.

While she didn't unveil what's next, she assured, in her statement, that fans would be seeing more of her.

“This is not a farewell, but a ‘see you later,'” she concludes in her statement.