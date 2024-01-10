Brendan Fraser was taken aback by the surprising way his ancestor handled a work dispute in the latest episode of "Finding Your Roots."

The actor, who has starred in hits like "The Mummy" and "The Whale," sought the help of Henry Louis Gates Jr., the show's host, to trace his ancestry as part of the PBS series.

Fraser learned that he had a great-great-grandfather named Patrick Devine who grew up in Ireland around 1844 and moved to the U.S. as a child. Years after his arrival, Devine worked in a Pennsylvania coal mine.

"It makes me feel grateful that he would take a risk and go into this very dangerous place to provide for his family and his loved ones," Fraser said when he learns of his great-great-grandfather's occupation. "It makes me feel a great deal of admiration."

Life as a coal miner was difficult and workers experienced low wages and dangerous work conditions, and Irish immigrants in the community also faced discrimination and abuse. In the workplace, there was lots of unrest, with strikes and fights, and Devine found himself in the middle of it.

When Devine and one of his co-workers went on strike to fight back against a reduction of their wages, they were fired then replaced by another worker. In return, they shot their replacement, who survived the attack.

Fraser seemed astounded by the revelation and Gates cheekily asked, “Is this mode of behavior, has it been passed down?”

Amused, Fraser offered the following response.

“Uh, maybe acting out impulsively. But I try to contain that and do it in an imaginary way as an actor. That’s about the most I can do,” he said.

Gates was then curious to know how Fraser felt to hear that his ancestor shot someone.

“Wow, imagine thinking this through. 'This is what we're gonna do. We’re gonna get a gun, we’re gonna ambush him.’ They had a plan. That’s criminal,” Fraser said.

Devine’s actions could’ve ended up with him being arrested or executed, but Gates explained that it doesn’t appear that a criminal case was brought against him.

Gates wondered if this was an isolated incident or if Devine may have acted impulsively like this on multiple occasions.

“If he did this once, what are we not finding out about whatever he got up to?” Fraser said.

When asked what he thought about his ancestor’s actions, the actor had mixed feelings.

“I'm going to gather that he was a very strong-headed, opinionated man, believed in what was right and what was wrong, had the wherewithal to stand up,” he responded.

Gates was curious if Fraser felt pride hearing that his ancestor fought back against oppression at work, and the star had a rather balanced response.

"I mean look, it's a different time. I don't believe you should fire guns at people to get what you need. But then again, it's not 1875 right now. It makes me think. I don't know, did it really solve anything? Did it help? Did he feel like he succeeded? I don't know," Fraser said.

As the labor movement gained momentum and the Pennsylvania coal economy improved, Devine eventually got rehired at his old company and purchased his own home.

Hearing this put things into perspective for Fraser.

"It feels like it's just yesterday, too. I mean, somehow I don't see the difference of what time has done. They want the same things that people basically want then as now," he said.