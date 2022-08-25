‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ stars pay tribute following death of Joe E. Tata at 85

Joe E. Tata, the actor best known for playing Peach Pit owner Nat on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” has died. He was 85.

Show star Ian Ziering initially broke the news Thursday on Instagram.

Tata's daughter, Kelly Tata, also reported the actor's death on a GoFundMe page. The page states that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2018.

“In the last few months we’ve lost Jessica Klein one of 90210’s most prolific writers and producers, Denise (Dowse) who played Mrs. Teasley, and now I’m very sad to say Joe E Tata has passed away,” Ziering began the message on his post.

“Joey was truly an OG, I remember seeing him on the Rockford files with James Garner years before we worked together on 90210. He was often one of the background villains in the original Batman series. One of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with, he was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness. Though the peach pit was a 90210 set, It often felt like the backdrop to the Joe E Tata show. The stories of days gone by that he would share, incredible experiences in the entertainment industry that he was a part of would keep us all captivated.

“He may have been in the back of many scenes, but he was a leading force, especially to us guys, on how to appreciate the gift that 90210 was. My smile dims today but basking in fond memories moves him from my eyes to my heart where he will always be. My sincere condolences go out to his family and friends, and everyone else he was dear to. Rest In peace Joey.”

"90210" co-star Jason Priestley also paid tribute, writing, "Today we lost my dear friend and TV boss Joe E Tata. Nat (Bussichio) was a huge part of Beverly Hills 90210 and Joey was a huge part of my life. Rest In Peace Joe. There will never be another."

Fellow cast member Brian Austin Green posted a video and a photo of himself with Tata a few years ago, writing, "Joey was a family member for sure and he will be missed but so fondly remembered."

Jennie Garth also shared photo of her with Tata, writing on Instagram, "Another great loss for our family today."

"I have a very sad heart but will always remember that smile and mischievously loving laugh. I feel like there’s a reunion party going on at the Peach Pit in heaven and I find comfort knowing that there will be a seat there for me someday surrounded by my dear friends," she added. "Sending hugs to all that loved Joey today. Loss is so hard…"

Shannen Doherty simply shared a still from the show, when her character, Brenda, worked as a waitress.

Shannen Doherty pays tribute to Joe E. Tata. Instagram

A veteran of the small screen, Tata struck pay dirt on “Beverly Hills, 90210” as Nat Bussichio, the owner of the Peach Pit, the diner where the characters hung out and where Priestley’s Brandon worked as a waiter early in the show’s run.

The oft-referenced peach pie and Mega Burger were considered must-have signature menu items, while Nat also served up advice to Brandon and his friends over the years.

While best known for playing Nat, Tata had an acting résumé that dated back to the 1960s in scores of TV shows. He played a goon on several episodes of “Batman,” and also appeared on such series as “The Rockford Files,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Mannix,” “Police Story,” “Vega$” and “Hill Street Blues.” He would also reprise his role as Nat on the 2008 CW reboot “90210.”

Tata’s death comes less than two weeks after fellow “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Denise Dowse, who played Mrs. Teasley on the teen drama, died at the age of 64 after battling meningitis.