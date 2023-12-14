Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Bethenny Frankel and Martha Stewart have no bad blood.

On the Dec. 12 episode of Frankel's podcast, "Just B with Bethenny Frankel," the "Real Housewives of New York City" alum talked about her relationship with Stewart, which began when Frankel competed on the 2005 reality show "The Apprentice: Martha Stewart" and finished as the runner-up.

In the podcast episode, Frankel explained that she and Stewart had a sort of "rivalry" in the years that followed.

"The comments that she’s made to me are insane and the comments that I’ve made back are insane. It’s really been like this nemesis, sort of friendly rivalry," Frankel explained

"It was back and forth, but it was never vicious. It was just sort of like, healthy battle, you know? And for no good reason," Frankel continued.

Bethenny Frankel recalled her and Martha Stewart's yearslong "friendly rivalry" on an episode of her podcast "Just B with Bethenny Frankel." Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

In “The Apprentice: Martha Stewart,” contestants competed against each other for a chance to work for Stewart. As runner-up on the show, Frankel said she was "devastated" when she didn't get the job in the end.

Shortly after the show wrapped, Frankel said on her podcast that she found herself at a yacht party with Stewart and decided to approach her. She recalled Stewart making a comment about Frankel being mad that she didn't win the show, and Frankel quipped back, saying: "Martha, I’m not mad at you. You’re like an ex-boyfriend that I hate, but I’m still in love with."

TODAY has reached out to Stewart for comment and has not immediately heard back.

Years later, Frankel said she decided to put their "rivalry" behind her once she saw Stewart at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York City, which took place Dec. 8.

Bethenny Frankel and Martha Stewart go way back to 2005, when Frankel appeared as a contestant on "The Apprentice: Martha Stewart." Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

“I walked up to Martha and I sat down and I said, ‘You’re amazing. What you’ve been doing is unbelievable. I’m so impressed.’ I kissed the proverbial ring," Frankel said on her podcast.

"I said, ‘I’m so sorry for anything that has ever happened.’ Full tail right between legs. Don’t even know what I’m sorry for, doesn’t f---ing matter. Meaning like, we’re both grown-a-- women who have nothing to prove in this life."

Frankel noted that she gained a lot of confidence over the years and was no longer the “shakier” young woman she was before, and that the interaction with Stewart "hit different" this time around.

"She just met me in the middle, we were both two women, and there was just a vibe from the second I sat down ... we were like equals."