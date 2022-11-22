Pink Power Ranger Amy Jo Johnson posts emotional tribute to late Jason David Frank

Amy Jo Johnson is paying tribute to her former co-star and dear friend, the late Jason David Frank.

The actor, known for her role as the original Pink Power Ranger, went on Instagram Live on Nov. 21 to express her sadness over Frank’s death.

Frank, who first portrayed the Green Power Ranger in “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” died at the age of 49. His manager, Justine Hunt, confirmed his death on Sunday, Nov. 20.

"Just a little moment to spend with you all, thinking about our buddy. JDF…" Johnson captioned her almost 18-minute Instagram video.

“I don’t know, I just thought I’d come on here and say hi. Just thinking about Jason a lot and I hope you guys are OK,” she said through tears. “I know how much you guys meant to him. It’s just so sad today. It’s really sad. I know all of you are so sad. It just really stinks, right?”

She added that she wanted to create a space for people to mourn and “take a moment of silence.”

“I know that you all meant so much to him, as you all know,” she added. “I’m thinking about all of you guys and sending you all love.”

“And I hope anybody out there who’s feeling depressed and sad or lost or, like, there’s no other way, just know that there is and please reach out for help,” she added, before honoring Frank with a series of songs.

“Jason always really liked my singing,” she said. Towards the end of her video, she reiterated that she was going to miss him “so stinking much,” as well as his voice messages, his sense of humor and positivity.

“He was such a force and such a bright, bright, crazy, wild, funny light,” she said. “I just can’t even believe it.”

The comments section was filled with supporting messages, including one from journalist Lorena de la Rosa who wrote, “Forever green and pink,” adding a broken heart emoji.

Frank played Tommy Oliver in the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” television series from 1993 to 1996. He was first introduced as the Green Power Ranger before transforming into the White Ranger, Red Zeo and Red Turbo Ranger. In 2004, he returned to the franchise as Black Dino Thunder Ranger.

His character had an on-screen romance with Johnson's Pink Ranger. They both also starred in the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers the Movie” in 1995 and reunited in “Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie” in 1997.

Walter Emanuel Jones, who portrayed the original black ranger Zack, commented on Johnson’s emotional video, writing, “Hang in Amy J! This swirl we are going through is crazy!!!”

Jones had previously posted his own tribute, sharing a photo of him with original Power Rangers Austin St. John, David Yost and Frank at the premiere of the “Power Rangers” movie in 2017.

“Can’t believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank🙏🏾. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family,” he wrote on Instagram.

Original Power Rangers Austin St. John, Walter Jones, Jason David Frank and David Yost at the "Power Rangers" movie premiere on March 22, 2017 in Westwood, California.

Yost also shared a slideshow on Instagram filled with throwback photos of the two.

He shared an H. G. Wells quote and then added, “My complicated friend. You had my heart on day one. So intelligent, so funny, so energetic. A light so bright, a force like no other. You shaped & transformed so many lives. I know you can now see the truth of the glory that is you. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Upon hearing news of his death, Johnson had also shared a selfie of her and Frank.

"Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique. My life just won’t be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy," she wrote. "I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace…"

In a statement, Frank's manager said, “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed.”

The cause and manner of his death have not yet been released.