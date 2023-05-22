'American Idol' winner Iam Tongi delivered moving performance of song dedicated to late dad

Iam Tongi honored his late father by performing his new song called "I'll Be Seeing You" during the emotional season finale of "American Idol" on May 21.

The high school student from Kahuku, Hawaii, was crowned the winner of the reality singing competition's 21st season. During the finale, 18-year-old Tongi, who has wowed the show's three judges all season long, performed "I'll Be Seeing You."

Strumming his acoustic guitar, Tongi sang of the sound of his dad's laughter staying in his mind "for all of time." He went on to sing about the loneliness he feels since his dad's passing but assured his dad he will be OK.

Tongi sang on the song's soaring chorus, "I'll be seeing you/ Seeing you/ Wherever I go."

Tongi's performance — and the song itself — touched the hearts of viewers.

"This song makes me cry like a baby but makes me feel like my parents are close ... Thank you, Iam for such a beautiful gift," one fan wrote on YouTube.

Wrote another, "That was outstanding! That was honestly the best performance of the season and his best performance of the season! He had me crying the whole time."

Tongi recently opened up about recording the song in a candid Instagram post.

"This one’s for you, dad. 'I’ll Be Seeing You' is out now. It’s been such a special process making this song, and it really took a village to make it happen," he wrote, adding, "Thank you to everyone involved, and everyone who has shown me support. I see you showing love and it means the world to me."

During another part of the finale, Tongi struggled to hold back tears while performing a duet with pop star James Blunt. The pair sang Blunt's song "Monsters," a ballad about a father and son that Tongi sang during his audition for the show.

Viewers learned during Tongi’s audition that his dad, who shared his love for music, had become ill and died in recent years, leaving the teen bereft.

“When Iam’s dad passed away, he didn’t want to sing anymore,” Tongi’s mom revealed in an early episode. “He kept saying that every time he sings, he can hear his dad back him up.”

Tongi’s mom helped her son realize that it was a “beautiful” thing that he could still hear his dad sing with him. That helped him be able to continue making music. “He has come so far and I’m proud of him,” Tongi's mom gushed. “And I know his dad is super proud.”