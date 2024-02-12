I went from Tokyo 'Eras Tour' to the Super Bowl in one day. Here's what it was like

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

One Taylor Swift song has been playing in my head over the past 48 hours, as I've traveled from the "Eras Torur" in Tokyo to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas: "Wildest Dreams."

My husband and I are taking a glimpse into Taylor Swift's whirlwind life, even for just a moment.

Priceline offered to fly us to Tokyo, Japan, then to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, replicating her own trip. As a longtime Swiftie — as you can see from my TikTok clips explaining her lyrics to my husband, Max Browne — how could I say no?

As I write this, we've flown from Los Angeles, where we live, to Tokyo, where we caught Swift's iconic hours-long concert. Now, we're rushing over to Allegiant Stadium to catch the Chiefs take on the San Fransisco 49ers.

Here's a look at this unreal experience ... and heart-thumping international itinerary.

Wednesday, Feb. 7: Morning flight to Tokyo

Baby, let the games begin.

We left Santa Monica for LAX at around 8:30 a.m. PT on Feb. 7 for our 11:30 a.m. flight to Tokyo, suitcases full of glitter for the Taylor Swift show.

After from a trip to Mexico and our honeymoon in Italy, this is our third trip out of the country together. It feels like a big deal. I'm not sure how Max felt about the long flight, but I love hanging out together for any extended period of time — so the time flew by.

Our seats happened to be super comfortable. After a few movies, I was actually able to sleep for about six hours.

Headed to Tokyo! Victoria Browne

Thursday, Feb. 8: We arrive in Toyko at 4:30 p.m.

We've touched down in Tokyo!

It's 4:30 p.m. JT, which means our brains are operating at about 12:30 a.m. PT, so we're going to try and get some sleep before getting up for a full day of exploring tomorrow.

Friday, Feb. 9: We explore Japan!

I'm not sure if it's the extra sleep I snuck in on the flight or pure adrenaline, but the time change doesn't feel so bad.

Since this is our first time in Japan, Max and I are so grateful Priceline gave us the day to explore the city.

We were able to hit Tokyo Station, Meiji Shrine and Shibuya Crossing. Then, we waited in line for about an hour to have the best ramen I've ever tasted in my life. Worth it!

Victoria and Max Browne. Victoria Browne

Saturday, Feb. 10: ‘Eras' tour concert starts at 6 p.m.

It's hitting me that I was up for about 22 hours yesterday, but we've been powering through. Max and I are both former college athletes, and this action-packed trip appeals as a “challenge” from which we can’t back down.

Now, we're headed to my happy place: The last concert during Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" Tokyo stop.

I was lucky enough to see Swift twice when she performed her tour stops at SoFi stadium in L.A. back in August, but I can't wait to see what changes she has in store for her Tokyo show.

Victoria Browne

Post concert reaction: Wow. It's surreal to be in a different country, surrounded by people who speak a different language than you, but still feel connected thanks to the feelings the music inspires.

This concert also felt different because an image of Swift was projected onto the Tokyo Dome ceiling, which made it more of a 360 experience than what I saw in L.A..

As for the setlist? Max is a big "1989" fan, so I think he was most excited for "Bad Blood" and "Out of the Woods." He also wants on the record that "Karma" was one of his favorites. I maintain that "Reputation," performed live, is iconic with the snake graphic and costumes. Her surprise songs at the show were "Come In With the Rain" from "Fearless" and "You're On Your Own, Kid" from "Midnights."

Swift was a super human on stage, forever bubbly. She seemed to be in the best mood. The crowd also went wild when she said a few words in Japanese.

Sunday, Feb. 11: We board our flight to San Francisco at 5 p.m.

Now, we're making the trek to Max's happy place: the Super Bowl!

Unfortunately, we weren't able to fly directly to Vegas, like Swift, so we'll be stopping in San Fransisco, California (which feels fitting as we're about to take on the 49ers).

I'm also originally from the Bay Area, which has made for a tough internal battle when it comes to which team we're rooting for. But this year I have to stay loyal to my girl, not my city, and root for a Chiefs win.

We take off at 5 p.m. JT for a 10-hour flight to San Francisco. Then, we have a brief layover before another flight to Vegas.

If we think we're tired, I truly don't know how Swift is doing this trip after three back-to-back shows nine time zones away from Vegas.

Sunday, Feb. 11: Our flight to Las Vegas is at 11 a.m.

Our one-hour flight from San Fransisco to Las Vegas takes off 11 a.m. PT, landing in Sin City at 12:45 p.m. PT.

Fingers crossed we don't hit too much traffic on the way to Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. PT.

Sunday, Feb. 11: We make it to the Super Bowl just in time

We've officially arrived in Vegas! We made it to the Super Bowl just in time for kickoff at 3:30 p.m.

Victoria Browne and Max Browne touch down in Vegas.

We got just enough sleep on the way over, but as soon as we got to the stadium the energy was absolutely contagious and woke us up!

We’re seated behind the Chiefs sideline, and the vibes are unreal. We have to give a huge thanks to Priceline for this incredible experience and challenge. That's a touchdown for a total bucket list weekend.