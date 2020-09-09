Jenga, Yahtzee and more! See all the 2020 National Toy Hall of Fame finalists

Three classic games stand on the cusp of everlasting shelf life.
A dozen finalists for the National Toy Hall of Fame were revealed Wednesday.
Bingo, Jenga, Lite-Brite, Tamagotchi and Yahtzee are among the games up for the honor by The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York.
Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.
Baby Nancy, a Black doll introduced by Shindana Toys in 1968, is also up for consideration.
Matchbox cars, coloring books enter National Toy Hall of FameNov. 8, 201901:58
“In its first year, Shindana produced Baby Nancy, a baby doll with a dark complexion and textured hair,” the museum announced in a statement revealing the finalists. “The popularity of Baby Nancy exposed a long-standing demand for ethnically correct Black dolls that the mainstream market had failed to deliver previously.”
Breyer Horses, Masters of the Universe, My Little Pony (which was a finalist last year), Risk, sidewalk chalk and Sorry! round out the list of finalists.
“These 12 toys represent the wide scope of playthings - from simple sidewalk chalk that has its roots in ancient times, to Baby Nancy, which proved a turning point in the representation of race in dolls, to the more-recent, highly innovative Tamagotchi,” said Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections.
“Whether old or new, or simple of high-tech, all 12 of these toy finalists greatly influenced the world of play,” he added.
A 23-member panel will cast votes, with the general public collectively serving as one of the members. The three toys that garner the most public votes will join the three submissions from members of the National Selection Advisory Committee ahead of the announcement of the final toy inductees on Nov. 5.
Matchbox Cars, Magic: The Gathering and the coloring book were inducted last year. There are currently 71 toys enshrined in the National Toy Hall of Fame, which opened in 1998.