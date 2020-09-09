Jenga, Yahtzee and more! See all the 2020 National Toy Hall of Fame finalists

Sign up for our newsletter

Three classic games stand on the cusp of everlasting shelf life.

A dozen finalists for the National Toy Hall of Fame were revealed Wednesday.

Bingo, Jenga, Lite-Brite, Tamagotchi and Yahtzee are among the games up for the honor by The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York.

Baby Nancy, a Black doll introduced by Shindana Toys in 1968, is also up for consideration.

“In its first year, Shindana produced Baby Nancy, a baby doll with a dark complexion and textured hair,” the museum announced in a statement revealing the finalists. “The popularity of Baby Nancy exposed a long-standing demand for ethnically correct Black dolls that the mainstream market had failed to deliver previously.”

Breyer Horses, Masters of the Universe, My Little Pony (which was a finalist last year), Risk, sidewalk chalk and Sorry! round out the list of finalists.