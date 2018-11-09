Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Sarah Jackson

Did the Magic 8 Ball get into the National Toy Hall of Fame? Signs point to yes.

The Magic 8 Ball, along with pinball and Uno, are this year's inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame. The honorees were revealed on Thursday.

Congratulations to the Magic 8 Ball, pinball and Uno for their magical honor. Courtesy of The Strong(R), Rochester, New York

The handheld fortune-telling toy has been telling users if their crushes really like them since it came out in 1946. People ask the ball a question, give it a shake, and look for the answer that floats to its surface. (Hopefully it's a yes!)

Modern pinball machines made their debut in 1931, although the game traces its origins back to a French table game popular in the 18th century.

"Pinball has been enjoying a renewed interest as a new generation of digital natives discovers the fast-paced, kinetic gameplay that's easy to learn but tough to master," said Christopher Bensch, chief curator of The Strong, the museum in Rochester, New York, that's home to the National Toy Hall of Fame.

The third inductee, Uno, was invented by a barbershop owner in Ohio in 1971. It has fueled countless hours of fun for adults and kids alike as they eye the number of cards in their opponents' decks.

The Magic 8 Ball, pinball and Uno beat out 12 finalists, including American Girl dolls and tic-tac-toe, to enter the National Toy Hall of Fame this year.

Last year's additions to the National Toy Hall of Fame were the board game Clue, the Wiffle ball and the paper airplane. The Magic 8 Ball and Uno were also among the 12 finalists at the time.