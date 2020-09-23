Teddi Mellencamp released from 'RHOBH': 'Back to the shadows I go'

Teddi Mellencamp won’t return to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after three seasons on the show, she confirmed Tuesday.

Mellencamp posted a video to her Instagram saying “You heard it here last" after reports she was let go from the show on Monday from various outlets.

“I recently found out that my contract as a housewife is not being renewed,” she said on Tuesday. “Of course when I got the news I was sad, it feels like a breakup almost.”

Mellencamp added she’s “really looking forward to the future” and being able to spend time with family and friends, as well as renewing her focus on her health and wellness empire, All In by Teddi.

In recent weeks, Mellencamp’s All In accountability program has come under fire when several women accused her of promoting “starvation with cardio.” The reality star has been standing by her brand and stressed her staffers are "accountability coaches that hold clients accountable to their personal goals and coaches are not trainers and nutritionists."

Mellencamp joined the show in 2017. Another housewife, Denise Richards, is also leaving “RHOBH.”

"You know what, I'm pretty busy with this little nug," she said, pointing the camera at her baby daughter, Dove. "So, thanks for coming along on this journey with me and I'll see you soon."

