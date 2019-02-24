Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 24, 2019, 6:17 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Francesca Gariano

Cancel all future engagement parties because it's going to be hard to top this one!

Taylor Swift surprised the newly engaged Alex Goldschmidt and Ross Girard at their celebration at the Sycamore Tavern in Los Angeles following their adorable proposal at the Wisdom Tree.

Swift performed an acoustic version of her song “King of My Heart” from her most recent album “Reputation,” a song very special to Goldschmidt.

“I decided to propose to Ross listening to this song in my car. ❤️,” he wrote on Instagram. “I can’t thank Taylor enough for wanting to help make this day so special.”

Goldschmidt surprised his friends, family and his fiancé with Swift after gathering everyone around for a special celebratory speech.

“There is one secret that I didn’t trust any of you with,” Goldschmidt said. “And there was a person who is not here who has sort of played a part in all of this. And so I would like to welcome, and if you could give a warm welcome to, my friend Taylor.”

Swift stepped out with her acoustic guitar to cheers and surprised gasps.

“So Alex emailed me and said that he was going to do this and that there was a song that was really special to you two,” Swift said before serenading the couple with “King of My Heart.”

We’re wishing the happy couple a wonderful engagement and can’t wait to see if Swift makes another surprise appearance at their wedding.