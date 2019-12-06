Christmas is still weeks away, but Taylor Swift isn’t making her fans wait for their presents.

The 10-time Grammy winner just dropped a festive song for the season and a nostalgia-packed music video, too!

The upbeat pop tune, called “Christmas Tree Farm,” celebrates everything about the holiday — from mittens, cider and holly to ribbons, mistletoe and twinkling lights.

Swift grew up on a Christmas tree farm in Reading, Pennsylvania, so the song is steeped in family memories for the singer-songwriter. That’s why most of the video is made up of footage from her childhood.

The almost four-minute clip offers glimpses of the 29-year-old’s past holidays with her parents, brother and other loved ones. It’s filled with fully decked Christmas trees, snowy landscapes, vintage presents and even a stocking emblazoned with “Taylor” across the cuff.

You might think a bop like that and the video that accompanies it were months in the making — but you’d be wrong.

While Santa Swift delivered her gift early, it was actually a last-minute recording. In fact, she just wrote the song five days earlier.

“OK, I know this is pretty wild, but I’ve just written a Christmas song,” she explained in a clip she shared on Instagram. “I feel like it’s weird to just wait a year to put it out, so I don’t know what to do.”

She’s then seen polling her trio of cats — Meredith, Benjamin and Olivia — who, unlike Swifties everywhere, seemed less than enthused about the subject.

“When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs... just put the song out anyway.”