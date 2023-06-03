Taylor Swift celebrates Pride Month with heartfelt message at Chicago concert

Taylor Swift celebrated Pride Month with a message of support for the LGBTQ community during her first Chicago show on The Eras Tour.

In a video from her June 2 concert, which was shared on Twitter, Swift said it was a “beautiful experience” getting to see the faces of her fans out in the crowd on tour, adding, “I’m looking out tonight, I’m seeing so many incredible individuals who are living authentically and beautifully and this is a safe space for you. This is a celebratory space for you.”

“One of the things that makes me feel so prideful is getting to be with you, and watching you interact with each other, and being so loving, and so thoughtful, and so caring,” she continued.

The 33-year-old went on to reference her song “You Need To Calm Down” from her 2019 album “Lover,” which features lyrics including “Shade never made anybody less gay.”

“You guys are screaming those lyrics in such solidarity, in such support of one another, in such encouraging, beautiful, acceptance and peace and safety,” she said before sharing her specific hope for those in the queer community.

“And I wish that every place was safe and beautiful for people in the LGBTQ community.”

Swift also acknowledged recent anti-LGBTQ legislation across the United States, noting how “now and in the recent years, there have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ and queer community at risk.”

“It’s painful for everyone, every ally, every loved one, every person in these communities, and that’s why I’m always posting, ‘This is when the midterms are, This is when these important key primaries are,’” she said. “We can support as much as we want during Pride Month, but if we’re not doing our research on these elected officials — Are they advocates? Are they allies? Are they protectors of equality? Do I want to vote for them?"

Swift has not always been politically outspoken in her career.

In October 2018, she admitted on Instagram that she had been “reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions” in the past, but felt compelled to speak out against Marsha Blackburn, a Republican candidate who ran for senate in Tennessee. "I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love," she wrote.

Swift’s newfound political openness was explored in her 2020 Netflix documentary “Miss Americana.” In an interview with Vanity Fair, she said, “As a country musician, I was always told it’s better to stay out of (politics). The Trump presidency forced me to lean in and educate myself.”

Swift revealed that it was her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who helped her find her political voice. Though the couple has since reportedly split, at the time Swift said, “I found myself talking about government and the presidency and policy with my boyfriend (actor Joe Alwyn), who supported me in speaking out.”

“I started talking to my family and friends about politics and learning as much as I could about where I stand,” she said. “I’m proud to have moved past fear and self-doubt, and to endorse and support leadership that moves us beyond this divisive, heartbreaking moment in time.”