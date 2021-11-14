Taylor Lautner is engaged! See the moment he proposed to Taylor Dome

Taylor Lautner announced over the weekend that he and his girlfriend, Taylor Dome, are engaged.

The 29-year-old actor shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting two photos of the moment he popped the question to Dome earlier this week. The room was decorated with hundreds of red roses, with petals spread across the floor. Tall candles lined the floor to illuminate the room while the lights were off, aside from one red neon sign that read "Lautner."

In the first photo, Lautner got down on one knee to show his fiancée the ring as she clasped her hands over her mouth in surprise. The second photo showed the actor still on one knee while Dome crouched down to place her hands on his cheeks in a sweet embrace.

“11.11.2021,” Lautner captioned the post. “And just like that, all of my wishes came true.”

Lautner's "Twilight" castmate Nikki Reed congratulated the couple on their exciting news, writing in the comments, "Oh my goodness! This makes me want to cry! Wow!! Congrats to you both 😭❤️!!!!!!"

"MY HEART HAS NEVER BEEN MORE FULL," the actor's sister, Makena, wrote in the comments, adding, "y’all are a MATCH made in heaven.'

"Mean Girls" star Jonathan Bennett also shared his congratulations with Lautner and his fiancée, writing "Welcome to the club!"

Dome shared the second photo on her own Instagram to celebrate the milestone.

“my absolute best friend,” she wrote in the caption. “I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”

The couple have been dating for over three years. Lautner went Instagram official with Dome in October 2018, debuting their relationship on social media with a photo of them donning a “Space Jam” themed couple’s costume.

Over the years, they’ve shared plenty of photos together, giving fans of the “Twilight” actor a glimpse into his relationship. Back in March, Lautner celebrated his fiancée’s 24th birthday with a sweet Instagram post that included plenty of photos of the pair.

“Happy Birthday to this human from another planet,” he wrote in the caption. “You are the most amazing soul I’ve ever had the honor of knowing. I strive to be more like you every day. This is going to be your best year yet and I can’t wait to experience it with you. Love, boy Tay.”

Dome celebrated her fiancé’s 29th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post back in February, months after referring to him as the “best boyfriend ever.” In the caption, she took a moment to reflect on their relationship and Lautner’s support of her.

“It’s my favorite day of the year aka my favorite human’s birthday!!!!” she wrote. “This past year you’ve shown me the kind of sacrificial love I never knew existed. You push and support me to follow my dreams, even tho that means time away from you. You have THE biggest heart. I love you forever sweetness.”

Lautner also celebrated Dome's graduation from nursing school at the beginning of December 2019, posting a photo on Instagram of the couple posing prom-style.

“This angel just graduated Nursing School and I couldn’t be more proud,” Lautner wrote. “I’ve seen the ups and downs, the tears and joy the last two years has brought you and I truly do not know how you do it. You have the worlds largest heart and I’m so thankful to have you in my life. Love you @taydome.”

