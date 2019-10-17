Suzanne Somers' days as Chrissy Snow on “Three’s Company” may be decades behind her, but she’s still a blond bombshell today.

The star, who celebrated her 73rd birthday Wednesday, shared a photo on Instagram that left no doubt about that.

The pic shows Somers completely in the buff.

“Here I am at 73 in my Birthday Suit!!!” she wrote in the caption that accompanied the shot.

The actress, author and wellness guru can be seen crouching among the flora of what looks a lot like the Palm Springs property she put on the market earlier this year, with only the plants around her — and a couple of well-placed hands — keeping things on the acceptable side of Instagram’s no-nudity policy.

The comments from fans that followed raved about the image, calling it “awesome,” “amazing,” “beautiful” and “stunning.”

And those weren’t the only people who had something to say about it.

When Hoda Kotb and guest co-host Andy Cohen took a look at Somers’ post during the fourth hour of TODAY Thursday, Cohen said he liked was he saw.

“I am here for it!” he said. “She is Somersized; she is ThighMastersized. She is in the field, and ... I love it!”

And Hoda had to agree.

“She’s embracing it all,” she cheered. “She’s fearless.”