Suzanne Somers is saying goodbye to the Palm Springs, California, home she and husband Alan Hamel have owned since the 1970s.
The actress, who starred in famous sitcoms “Three’s Company” and “Step by Step,” called the property their “private paradise” in a press release issued to TODAY Home.
“We love entertaining on the grounds — our friends fly in from all over for a surprising south of France experience in Palm Springs,” she said.
The couple will move into a Steve Chase-designed midcentury modern home on the other side of town. “We don’t need 70+ acres any more,” she explained, adding it’s time for a new journey.
The home is currently on the market for $9.5 million. It features a compound of five villas with a total of seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.
In the main villa, there’s an indoor/outdoor style living room with access to a covered patio and backyard pool area nestled into the mountainside.
The kitchen has a French country-chic vibe with dark wood cabinets, exposed beams on the ceiling and a tiled backsplash. An oval-shaped hanging rack hangs above the dining table area with pots and pans, giving the space a rustic, homey feel.
One of the villas is called “The Rock House,” which was designed by architect Albert Frey. It features a bedroom suite with cozy rock walls and romantic floor-to-ceiling windows. A stunning whimsical chandelier hangs in the center of the room.
Activities on the property include a 50-seat outdoor amphitheater (carved into the mountain!) with a dance floor that doubles as a yoga and meditation area. And along with the pool, there’s also a spa, hiking trails and a natural waterfall on the hillside.
But even more impressive? Your guests can take a private funicular (a little train that goes up the mountain) to the property when they come over to visit. You can also reach the home on foot or by golf cart.
Ron Parks of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty and Scott Lyle of Douglas Elliman Real Estate hold the listing. See more pictures of this gorgeous compound here.