The actress, who starred in famous sitcoms “Three’s Company” and “Step by Step,” called the property their “private paradise” in a press release issued to TODAY Home.

“We love entertaining on the grounds — our friends fly in from all over for a surprising south of France experience in Palm Springs,” she said.

The couple will move into a Steve Chase-designed midcentury modern home on the other side of town. “We don’t need 70+ acres any more,” she explained, adding it’s time for a new journey.

The home is currently on the market for $9.5 million. It features a compound of five villas with a total of seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.