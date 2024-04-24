Steve Carell and John Krasinski together again! See the two reunite in behind-the-scenes video

"Office" fans are going to want to see this.

Steve Carell and John Krasinski, who both formerly starred in the hit faux-reality show "The Office," reunited in a moment captured on camera for their upcoming family movie "If."

The movie, which Krasinski wrote and directed, is about a girl who begins seeing everyone's imaginary friends who have been forgotten about by their real-life counterparts. Besides Carell and Krasinski, the film also stars Ryan Reynolds and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Maya Rudolph, Matt Damon, Krasinski himself and his wife, Emily Blunt.

Paramount Pictures released a video April 23 of Krasinski and Carell reuniting in a studio in connection with the upcoming movie. Carell is seen walking into the room, where Krasinski is waiting, and the two embrace.

"Has it been years?" Krasinski asks as they hug.

"Years," Carell says.

Carell starred on "The Office" as boss Michael Scott for seven years before leaving, while Krasinski stayed on until the NBC show ended in May 2013. Both have been involved in a number of productions since then. Krasinski has written, starred in and directed a number of movies, including "The Quiet Place" and “A Quiet Place Part II.” Carell has stepped into a range of roles, from comedic animations as Gru in the "Despicable Me" films to more serious movies, such as the critically acclaimed "Beautiful Boy" and "Foxcatcher."

"If" is scheduled to be released on May 17, 2024.