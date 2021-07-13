Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, has tied the knot with partner of more than 20 years

Emma Bunton is officially married!

The Spice Girls singer, 45, has tied the knot with her partner of more than 20 years, Jade Jones. Bunton on Tuesday shared a photo of her wedding day on Instagram, along with a message confirming the nuptials.

"Mr and Mrs Jones!" she wrote.

Emma Bunton and Jade Jones have tied the knot, the Spice Girls singer revealed Tuesday. Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

The bride wore a short, white wedding dress with an elegant long veil and flip-flop heels. Jones, 42, who is a musician and a chef, also opted for a casual cool look with khakis, a printed blazer and a brown hat.

Jones shared a photo of the couple looking lovingly at each other and surrounded by candles at the altar in what appeared to be an intimate ceremony.

"Me & Mrs Jones!" he wrote.

Bunton and Jones reportedly began dating in the late 1990s and became engaged in 2011. The couple share two sons, Beau, 13, and Tate, 10.

Bunton, who was known as Baby Spice since she was the youngest of her bandmates, shared news of her engagement on Twitter in 2011.

"Yahooooo I'm Engaged! Love you Jade! I'm a very happy lady!!" she wrote at the time.

While the wedding seemed to catch everyone by surprise, Bunton's former bandmates were quick to send their congratulations.

"Yeahhhhhh! Congratulations love you all soooooooo much," Melanie Chisholm, who was known as Sporty Spice, wrote.

Victoria Beckham, whose love of fashion earned her the moniker Posh Spice, also sent her well-wishes.

"Congratulations love u both so much!!" she wrote.