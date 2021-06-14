'Wannabe' feeling old right now? Spice Girls' hit turns 25 and fans share stories

Believe it or not, the Spice Girls' debut hit, "Wannabe," was released 25 years ago!

The Spice Girls, doing their thing at the Brit Awards in 1997. Kieran Doherty

If you're feeling a little dated by that news, the gals of the group (Melanie Chisholm, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown and Emma Bunton) want to hear from you!

They posted a video full of fast-moving clips on Instagram Monday:

"It's official!" they wrote in the caption. "It's been 25 years of the Spice Girls. We believe there is a Spice Girl in all of us, and we want you to join us on a trip down memory lane! We want to see you singing your heart out, showing off your best dance moves and hear how you've been inspired, influenced and excited by everything People Power ✌🏼Share your photos, videos and stories with us using #IAmASpiceGirl or email spicegirls@umusic.com. p.s. Keep your eyes peeled today if you wannabe excited ..."

To give you a taste of what they're expecting, celebrities like Adele, Blake Lively, Sam Smith and Haim have all been vocal about their love for the Girls. Adele posted this picture of herself as a child with a wall full of Spice Girls posters in 2018:

"HA! This is how I feel right now! I AM READY," she wrote then.

Lively shared this image of herself dressed up as Baby Spice in 1997 at a Spice Girls concert that same year:

"Pretending to be someone else... since 1997 (Thanks @briaaamadrid for the photo of us at the Spice Girls concert. Sorry -not sorry- I tricked you into thinking I was @emmaleebunton)," she wrote in the caption.

And a quick glimpse into the band's Instagram stories shows they're already collecting love from their fans via social media posts while fans are using the suggested hashtag to raise their virtual hands in the air to be part of the celebration.

#iamaspicegirl I bought every one of their albums and had their poster in my high school locker... I listened to their albums so much I wore them out. I always wanted to see them in concert but was never lucky enough to get tickets. Would love to see a tour! — Robin Jefferson (@RobinJ1980) June 14, 2021

Thank you for allowing my best friend @shaunrobert__ and I share so many magical memories with you @spicegirls solo you taught us to believe in ourselves. Together we became unstoppable #IAmASpiceGirl pic.twitter.com/NO7FP44Mxj — ꧁☬𝐻𝑅𝐻 𝒫𝓇𝒾𝓃𝒸𝑒 𝒫𝒽𝑜𝑒𝓃𝒾𝓍☬꧂ ™ (@Prince_Phoenix) June 14, 2021

I may be a boy, but still… #IAmASpiceGirl pic.twitter.com/751HVluNfX — Gary Andrew Stinson ✌🏼 (@Gary_Andrew) June 14, 2021

For those who may not remember clearly, the Spice Girls were an "invented" band, assembled by the owners of Heart Management in 1994 to find a girl band that would be able to compete with the boy bands dominating the charts. In the process, they created a phenomenon: The five women were given nicknames (Posh Spice, Sporty Spice, Scary Spice, Ginger Spice, Baby Spice) and went on to sell more than 90 million albums worldwide before disbanding in 2000, though they've made comebacks before.

But that's not all the Spice Girls offered on Monday! Remember that tease to keep your eyes peeled in their Instagram caption? Well, here's the other (platform) shoe dropping:

"Wannabe is 25!" the Girls wrote in the caption. "To celebrate we're releasing a limited edition vinyl and cassette, featuring: Wannabe (original single), Wannabe (Junior Vasquez remix edit), Wannabe (demo) and previously unreleased track 'Feed Your Love'. The EP will be released digitally on the 9th of July, with the vinyl and cassette following on the 23rd July. Swipe up in stories to pre-order."

It makes you "Wannabe" back in the 1990s, all over again!