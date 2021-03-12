Soleil Moon Frye's new documentary, 'Kid 90,' is a time capsule of '90s teen stars

“I started to go into the vault, and essentially I opened Pandora's box and discovered true self-love and self-awareness and the journey changed me forever,” she said. “It changed my entire life because I had never looked back at all of it. And so I tried to put the puzzle pieces together of my life and it's as if my teenage self left a chronological blueprint for me to find my way back home.”

In “Kid 90,” Frye shares this footage, which features a who’s who of young Hollywood in the ‘90s — Leonardo DiCaprio, Sara Gilbert, Jenny Lewis — plus recent interviews with Brian Austin Green, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, David Arquette, Stephen Dorff, Balthazar Getty, House of Pain’s Danny Boy O’Connor and other stars she grew up with.

The revealing documentary chronicles Frye’s life after “Punky Brewster,” the NBC sitcom that made her a household name in 1984, including the six-hour breast reduction surgery she underwent after developing early and being faced with taunts like “Punky Boobster.”

“I think in piecing this together and reading my diaries, it was intense when I was young, but as a teenager it was a whole other level of crazy,” she says in the film. “Because I developed so quickly and men treated me more like a woman, not a 13-year-old.”