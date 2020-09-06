'SNL' reairs Chadwick Boseman episode: Watch his unforgettable 'Black Jeopardy!' sketch

Last night, "Saturday Night Live" reaired the episode hosted by Chadwick Boseman in honor of the late actor, who recently died of colon cancer at age 43. The original episode aired April 7, 2018.

In his opening monologue, Boseman, who never publicly revealed his 2016 colon cancer diagnosis, joked that the sketch show invited him to host "two months after 'Black Panther' came out. But it's still before 'The Avengers,' so we're not completely late," he began.

"SNL has already done a bunch of sketches about 'Black Panther,' so there's only really bad ideas left," the actor quipped.

One of the most popular sketches from Boseman's episode was "Black Jeopardy!" where he reprised his starring role as King T'Challa from "Black Panther."

In the incisive clip, which has since gotten over 24 million views, Boseman, as the royal, gives sincere and noble replies to the game show's answers — until a question in the category "White People" about a "Karen" bringing bland potato salad to a Black person's cookout.

"It is noble that she would volunteer to cook for everyone," says Boseman as T'Challa. "And although I have never had potato salad, I sense that this white woman does not season her food. She will probably add something unnecessary like raisins."

He adds, giving the correct answer, "Aw hell naw, Karen. ... Keep your bland ... potato salad to yourself."

In the days since his death, Boseman has been honored by fans and celebrities alike, not just for his groundbreaking roles but for the person he was off camera.

Boseman's "Black Panther" co-star, Michael B. Jordan posted about the late actor on Instagram earlier this week, writing "I wish we had more time."

The announcement of Boseman's death also became the most liked tweet of all time, according to Twitter.

Even though his words from the "Saturday Night Live" opening monologue were a setup for a joke, posthumously, there is still power to them.

"Somehow 'Black Panther' has become a historical figure, too," Boseman said. "The first Black superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We broke new ground. And I hope that maybe we've inspired a new generation of Black actors and filmmakers."