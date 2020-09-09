Selena Gomez talks about the pressure to show skin and 'seem more adult'

Selena Gomez is opening up about the pressure she felt to be overtly sexual in her music videos when she was launching her pop career

"I just did things that weren't really me," Gomez told Allure. "There was pressure to seem more adult on my album, 'Revival.' (I felt) the need to show skin... I really don't think I was (that) person."

Gomez appeared naked on the cover of the 2015 album, with her legs, arms and hair strategically covering her body.

Gomez did her own makeup for the photo shoot. Micaiah Carter for Allure

The 28-year-old, who appears on the cover of Allure's October Best of Beauty issue, also talked about what it's like being body-shamed. Gomez has been open about her health struggles. She lives with lupus and underwent a kidney transplant in 2017. She later had a second surgery to reverse complications from the first operation and deals with high blood pressure.

Still, trolls went after the actor and singer when she was photographed at a heavier weight.

"I was dealing with a lot of medical problems, so I fluctuated in weight a lot," Gomez said." It was just unfair for someone to handle."

Gomez is releasing a new cosmetics line called Rare Beauty. Micaiah Carter for Allure

Gomez is also candid about her mental health. She discussed her bipolar diagnosis in an Instagram Live with Miley Cyrus earlier this year.

"After years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar," she told Cyrus. "I wanted to know everything about it, and it took the fear away."