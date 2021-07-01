IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

See photos of the new Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace

The statue seeks to celebrate Princess Diana's "warmth, elegance and energy," the palace said.

Watch: Statue of late Princess Diana revealed on her 60th birthday

July 1, 202101:53
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

The new statue of Princess Diana unveiled Thursday at Kensington Palace pays homage to the late princess. The bronze statue was revealed in the Sunken Garden on the same day the princess would have turned 60.

Diana’s sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, commissioned the statue in 2017 to honor her, as well as recognize the 20th anniversary of her death. They were joined at an event to unveil the statue by Diana’s siblings as well as sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley and garden designer Pip Morrison.

"The figure of Diana, Princess of Wales is surrounded by three children who represent the universality and generational impact of the Princess’ work," says the palace.Dominic Lipinski / AFP via Getty Images

“Prince William and Prince Harry wanted the statue to recognise her positive impact in the U.K. and around the world, and help future generations understand the significance of her place in history,” the palace said in a statement.

“The statue aims to reflect the warmth, elegance and energy of Diana, Princess of Wales, in addition to her work and the impact she had on so many people."

The statue pays tribute to Diana and the influence she had on others.Dominic Lipinski / Getty Images
Prince William, left, and Prince Harry, right, look over the statue.Dominic Lipinski / AFP via Getty Images

“The figure of Diana, Princess of Wales is surrounded by three children who represent the universality and generational impact of The Princess’ work. The portrait and style of dress was based on the final period of her life as she gained confidence in her role as an ambassador for humanitarian causes and aims to convey her character and compassion.”

The statue stands on a plinth with Diana’s name and date of the unveiling. There’s also a paving stone with a line from “The Measure of a Man,” a poem which was in the program at the 2007 memorial service that marked the 10th anniversary of her death.

The statue is now a presence in The Sunken Garden, one of Diana's favorite places.Dominic Lipinski / AFP via Getty Images

“Today, on what would have been our mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,” Prince Harry and Prince William said in a statement.

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy. Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive.”

The garden and the statue will be able to be seen from the Cradle Walk, a collection of lime trees and visitors can look while the palace is open.

