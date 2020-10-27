See all 4 'The Voice' coaches turn for incredible rendition of 'Un-break My Heart'

All four coaches on “The Voice” were so blown away Monday night by a 30-year-old performer from Houston, Texas, that they turned their iconic red chairs around to ask her to be on their team.

Desz performed the 1996 hit “Un-break My Heart” by Toni Braxton for her audition.

In the video that aired before her performance, Desz explained her mother discovered that she could sing at the age of 11.

Her mom passed away when she was young, and Desz’ first public performance was at her mother’s funeral.

“That moment was the hardest moment of my life, she explained. “Every time I sing, I sing for her. Because I know that’s what she wanted for me.”

Immediately, the judges were taken with her performance, dancing in their seats and singing along. Kelly Clarkson turned first and leaped to her feet to dance. John Legend turned next, followed by Gwen Stefani and finally country star Blake Shelton.

At the end of Desz’ performance, Clarkson couldn’t believe it.

“You just sang ‘Un-break My Heart’ on ‘The Voice’ and nailed it,” Clarkson said, shocked. “I don’t know what’s happening.”

After Legend noted the song is a difficult choice, Desz laughed.

“It’s not,” she said with a snort.

*Spoiler alert!*

The show ended before Desz picked her coach for the season but “The Voice” returns Tuesday night from 8 to 9 p.m. ET.