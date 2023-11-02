"Schitt's Creek" star Emily Hampshire is apologizing after dressing as Johnny Depp for Halloween alongside a friend who dressed as Amber Heard.

Hampshire, who played Stevie Budd on "Schitt's Creek," posted an apology to Instagram Wednesday, Nov. 1, saying she was "deeply sorry and ashamed."

“I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I’ve ever done. For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard,” she wrote. “I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe.

“Domestic abuse is never, ever funny. These are real issues with real people and I REALLY regret my actions.”

She concluded that going forward she “will do better.”

Depp and Heard were married from 2015-2016. One week after filing for divorce, Heard filed for a restraining order on grounds of domestic abuse. Depp denied the allegations. A judge dismissed the abuse charges as they reached a divorce settlement.

In 2022, Heard faced Depp in court after he brought a high-profile defamation case against her for an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post where she referenced being a victim of domestic abuse, though she did not name Depp.

As both Depp and Heard testified about their experiences at the trial, Heard became the target of online vitriol.

The jury found Heard guilty of defamation and awarded Depp more than $10 million in damages.

Initially, Heard appealed the decision but in December 2022, the two exes settled outside of court. Heard agreed to pay $1 million in damages to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor, which his legal team said he planned to donate to charities.

“It’s important for me to say that I never chose this. I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimised when they come forward,” Heard wrote at the time.

“I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward,” she added.

Depp's attorneys issued a statement at the time saying they were "pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter" for their client.

“This was never about the money,” the statement continued. “The jury’s unanimous decision and the judgment in his favor against Ms. Heard remain fully in place, and the payment of $1M reinforces her acknowledgment of the legal system’s rigorous pursuit for justice.”