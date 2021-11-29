Watch 'Schitt's Creek' star give Catherine O'Hara a wig-filled tribute

"Schitt's Creek" star Noah Reid paid tribute to his former co-star Catherine O'Hara with an endearing performance that would make Moira Rose proud.

The singer and actor, who played Patrick Brewer on the hit TV series, sang a cover of Joni Mitchell’s song “A Case of You” to congratulate O'Hara, who recently received a 2021 Governor General’s Performing Arts Award. The awards, deemed Canada's highest honor in the performing arts, recognize artists for "outstanding contribution to culture in Canada and abroad," according to the GGPAA website.

In the entertaining performance, Reid dons a suit and plays the piano by a gorgeous waterfront. The split-screen video shows O'Hara watching the performance and choking up as her co-star sings the emotional song.

After a minute or so, Reid lightens things up and wears a mint green wig that O'Hara's character, Moira Rose, once rocked on the show. The actor laughs at the sight of it and is equally amused when Reid breaks out a spiky black wig next. O'Hara gets a kick out of Reid's black nail polish and also enjoys his black wig with a stripe of red color.

Moira had a flair for fashion. Alamy Stock Photo

The character Moira was known for her eye-catching style and penchant for wigs on the show, which aired from 2015 to 2020, and Reid certainly did the character justice during his short performance.

The matriarch of the Rose family always looked fabulous. Alamy Stock Photo

While wearing a long, black wig with a beret, Reid whips his hair over his shoulder and O'Hara breaks out into laughter. The 34-year-old also sported a voluminous white wig and a blond, curly style.

"That's great," O'Hara says as she's watching.

Reid ends the performance by walking on a ledge heading off the screen, and O'Hara turns to the camera and offers her commentary.

"He obviously had a favorite (co-star). I don't blame him," she says, calling the tribute "very flattering."

O'Hara, 67, graciously accepted a tissue from the crew as she started to cry.

Eugene Levy played Johnny Rose in the hit series. Alamy Stock Photo

This is hardly the first time a member of the "Schitt's Creek" cast has embraced Moira's flair for wigs. Earlier this year, Eugene Levy told Kelly Clarkson that he donned one of the character's wigs when they finished filming the series in 2019.

“One of Moira’s wigs was being kind of passed around one of the trailers at that point, and we were all kind of in there together, telling stories and congratulating each other and crying and saying goodbye,” he said. “And somebody put the wig on me and I — it felt so good.”