Eugene Levy celebrated the end of 'Schitt's Creek' in the best way possible

Eugene Levy celebrated the end of “Schitt’s Creek,” which wrapped filming in 2019, by modeling one of the wigs famously worn by Moira Rose on the show.

“After our very last scene doing the show, which was outside of the Rosebud Motel, and we finished, we popped some champagne, and I was feeling rather merry,” Levy, 74, said on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this week.

“One of Moira’s wigs was being kind of passed around one of the trailers at that point, and we were all kind of in there together, telling stories and congratulating each other and crying and saying goodbye,” he continued. “And somebody put the wig on me and I — it felt so good.”

Levy shared a photo of himself wearing one of Moira's wigs on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal

Moira, the family matriarch played by Catherine O’Hara in the Emmy-winning series, was known for her quirky wig collection, which included everything from sleek bobs to chaotic mullets.

The one Levy tried on was a reddish-blond number complete with tousled bangs, and he wore it well (check out his hilarious look in the video above).

O’Hara reportedly wore around 100 wigs throughout the series, which ran from 2015 to 2020.

“I think when you try on a wig, (it) can make you feel a lot of different feelings and put you in a lot of different moods. And we will pick wigs just according to moods Moira is in,” O’Hara once told Variety. “I would say Moira gives the wigs personality opposed to the other away around.”

O’Hara also revealed that she named the wigs after her real-life friends and relatives.

“I changed the names to friends of mine, and then it would just be once in a blue moon, there would be a reason to call a wig by a name,” she said in a SiriusXM interview with Jess Cagle last year. “Yeah, they were by bébés, my friends, my girlfriends.”