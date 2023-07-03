Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey get cozy during red carpet debut for ‘Mission Impossible’

Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey made their red carpet debut Monday at the Sydney premiere of "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One."

Buckey stepped out onto the red carpet at Darling Harbour’s International Convention Centre in a black off-the-shoulder dress with a side cut-out while Irwin suited up in all black as well.

Irwin, 19, and Buckey, also 19, have been reported to be dating since 2022, though the pair have not yet publicly confirmed their relationship status. Irwin, son to the late wildlife expert and TV personality Steve Irwin, hosts the TV program "Robert’s Real Life Adventures" and stars on Animal Planet's series "Crikey! It's the Irwins."

Rorie Buckley and Robert Irwin attend the Australian premiere of "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" on July 03, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

Though Buckey does not work in the film industry, she also has her ties to Hollywood as niece to the late Australian actor Heath Ledger. Her mother, Kate, owns a design and media productions company and is Ledger's sister.

Buckey and Irwin were first linked romantically in November 2022 when they were spotted on a date in Queensland, eating burgers and watching the sunset together.

The pair was also photographed together on Irwin's birthday a few weeks later at the Australia Zoo, where he and his mother, Terri, performed a show as Buckey watched from the stands.

Robert Irwin during the 33rd Annual ARIA Awards 2019 at The Star on November 27, 2019, in Sydney, Australia. Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images

Terri, Robert and Robert's sister, Bindi, all work at the Australia Zoo, which Terri has owned independently since her husband Steve's death from a stingray injury in 2006.

Robert has previously alluded to being on the lookout for a romantic partner. The wildlife photographer told E! News in an October 2022 interview that his sister, who is married and welcomed her first child in March 2021, has joked about it being time for Robert to find his own special someone.

"There’s always a lot of rumors that go around," he said. "‘Bindi’s having a second kid’ or ‘they’re having triplets.’ There’s always so many crazy things that happen so Bindi always says, ‘Robert, it’s your turn now. You gotta find someone to take the heat off me!’”

At the time, he told E! News that he would "get there" someday.

Though Robert has not yet made any social media announcements regarding Buckey, he has been known to post fondly about his family members. Most recently, on June 23, he shared a set of photos on Instagram with his 2-year-old niece, Grace.

"My favorite moments," he wrote in a simple and sweet caption for the post, which shows him playing with Grace on the rocks next to a lake.

He also posted an old throwback photo last month of his parents in honor of their wedding anniversary.

"Happy wedding anniversary Mum and Dad," his caption read. "Forever my biggest inspirations ❤️."