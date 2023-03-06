Why a ripped Jake Gyllenhaal made a surprise cameo at a UFC event

Jake Gyllenhaal is fully committed to his upcoming role as an MMA fighter.

Gyllenhaal joined a real-life UFC event as he filmed a scene from his upcoming "Road House" remake. David Becker / AP

The “Ambulance” star, 42, made a surprise appearance at a UFC 285 event in Las Vegas on March 4.

Gyllenhaal (left) appeared to tackle actor Jay Hieron while filming a scene for their upcoming film. David Becker / AP

He showed off his martial arts skills and toned physique as he filmed a scene for the upcoming remake of the 1989 action classic, “Road House.”

Gyllenhaal and Hieron threw convincing-looking punches in front of the actual UFC crowd. David Becker / AP

As part of the scene, Gyllenhaal faced off against co-star Jay Hieron, a former mixed martial artist and UFC champion.

The action may have been staged, but Gyllenhaal and Hieron definitely made their fight look like the real deal, throwing punches and knocking each other down in the cage, all in front of the real-life UFC crowd.

Gyllenhaal looked every part the MMA fighter. David Becker / AP

At one point, a referee held Gyllenhaal back after he appeared to knock down Hieron.

They fully committed to the scene. David Becker / AP

Gyllenhaal also attended a weigh-in before the event with Hieron and Conor McGregor, an Irish mixed martial artist who’s also set to appear in the movie.

McGregor shared an Instagram video of Gyllenhaal and him receiving a shout-out in the stands during the event.

In the upcoming “Road House” remake, Gyllenhaal will play Elwood Dalton (originally portrayed by Patrick Swayze in the 1989 film), a former fighter who becomes a bouncer at a small-town bar in Missouri.

This isn’t the first time Gyllenhaal has gotten into fighting shape for a role; he also played a professional boxer in his 2015 drama, “Southpaw.”