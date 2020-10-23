Rapper Busta Rhymes shows off dramatic weight loss transformation in new pics

Iconic rapper Busta Rhymes took to social media to show off his dramatic weight loss in some before and after pics shared to Instagram.

In the before pic that is undated, Rhymes, 48, can be seen posing in underwear with a pronounced tummy. The after pic seems to be more recent, and sees him lifting up his shirt to show off some incredibly-defined abs.

"DON'T EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!! LIFE BEGINS RIGHT NOW!!!" he said in the caption. He also implied that his upcoming album, "Ele 2 The Wrath of God," was one of the motivating factors inspiring him to lose the weight

"MY DEDICATION IS DIFFERENT!! I WOULD NEVER PUT OUT AN ALBUM AND NOT BE IN THE BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!" he said. "I RESPECT MYSELF TOO MUCH AND I RESPECT Y'ALL TOO MUCH!!! I'M ONLY HERE TO INSPIRE!!"

Next, Rhymes thanked a dream team of fitness gurus for help and motivation along the way. He tagged trainer Victor Munoz, personal chef Chef Deliche and competitive bodybuilders Dexter "The Blade" Jackson, Kai Greene and Victor Martinez in the caption. He also tagged Peloton and Weight Watchers in the photo as well, seemingly acknowledging they helped him with the transformation.

Many fans, followers and friends took to the comments section to congratulate the "Touch It" rapper, who recently competed on the most recent season of "The Masked Singer" on FOX.

"I'm not even surprised. What you've been able to achieve for decades is purely because of your strong self being, discipline, and perseverance," commented competitive bodybuilder Flex Wheeler. "It has truly been an honor to listen and pose to your music. Getting to know you as a friend has truly been a blessing. You have inspired millions around the world and you continue to do so to this very day God bless you big Homie/King."

Rhymes told one fan who congratulated him, "Let's keep it going and keep it growing!"