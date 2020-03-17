Ramona Singer is in self-quarantine with ex-husband Mario

The "Real Housewives" star said her ex has been making her dinner every night.
Schutz Summer 2014 Collection Launch
Ramona and Mario's daughter, Avery, shared the "plot twist" on Instagram.Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

By Alyssa Newcomb

"The Real Housewives of New York City" star Ramona Singer is spending time with someone unexpected during the coronavirus pandemic — her ex-husband, Mario!

The "plot twist" was shared by their daughter, Avery Singer.

"Another day, another family meal, and you're not gonna believe who I'm with!" Avery said on her Instagram story. She then flipped the camera around to her parents, who were sitting at the dinner table at her dad's house in Florida.

Avery shared footage of the family dinner.Instagram

"I'm self-isolating with Avery's dad. He's making dinner every night," Ramona said as she sat at the dinner table with a glass of red wine and some food.

"What did I make tonight?" Mario asked.

Ramona then told viewers that Mario cooked "chicken with some ... what do you call it? Paco?" (She was likely referring to panko bread crumbs.)

The couple divorced in 2016 but are clearly on friendly terms.

Last weekend, Singer, who recently revealed she was diagnosed with Lyme disease, said she planned to voluntarily isolate herself during the COVID-19 outbreak to ensure she stays healthy.

“This is serious. I’m not 'socially distancing' but voluntarily 'isolating' myself,” she wrote on Instagram.

Alyssa Newcomb