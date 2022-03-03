‘Wings’ actor Farrah Forke dies of cancer at 54

Farrah Forke, who co-starred on the long-running NBC sitcom “Wings,” died of cancer on Feb. 25 in her Texas home, a family friend confirmed to Variety. She was 54.

Forke appeared on Seasons 4 through 6 of “Wings,” which aired on NBC from 1990-1997. She played helicopter pilot (and veteran of Desert Storm) Alex Lambert at the show’s Nantucket airfield, and she was a love interest of both Joe (Tim Daly) and Brian Hackett (Steven Weber) — Brian eventually won her favor. “Wings” was created by “Cheers” and “Frasier” writers David Angell, Peter Casey and David Lee. The show also starred Tony Shalhoub and Thomas Haden Church.

Forke also had a recurring role as attorney Mayson Drake on Season 2 of “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.” Her acting résumé includes the television shows “Ned and Stacey,” “Mr. Rhodes” and “Party of Five,” along with appearances in movies “Brain Twisters” (Forke’s first feature in 1991), Barry Levinson’s “Disclosure” (1994), Michael Mann’s “Heat” (1995) and more. Forke did voice acting as well, playing the superhero Big Barda on the television series “Batman Beyond” and “Justice League Unlimited.”

Steven Weber and Farrah Forke on “Wings.” Courtesy Everett Collection

Forke was born on January 12, 1968, in Corpus Christi, Tex. As an adult, she moved to New York to study acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. Later, she stepped away from acting to raise her twins, Chuck and Wit Forke.

Forke is survived by her two sons; her mother and stepfather, Beverly and Chuck Talmage; her three sisters, Paige Inglis, Jennifer Sailor and Maggie Talmage; and her best friend, Mike Peterson.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the American Cancer Society.

Related: