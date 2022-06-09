Shakira shares how she's helping her dad recover after 'a bad fall'

Shakira is helping her father, William Mebarak Chadid, recover after a severe fall.

The singer shared a video on her social media on Wednesday of her and her 90-year-old dad practicing some “cognitive stimulation” after he returned home from the hospital.

In the video, Shakira stands in front of her father with large note cards asking him to read the words aloud.

In Spanish, Shakira, 45, wrote how her father had been discharged, was at home and on the mend. She also thanked everyone for their immense kindness during this time.

Last week, the Colombian artist revealed that her father had “a bad fall.”

“Guys, I’m getting a lot of messages of concern that I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently,” she wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of her dad with a bruised eye and bandages on his head.

“I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th), when my dad unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now,” she added. “Please do send all your best wishes his way and thank you all as always for all of your love & support.”

The update on her father’s health comes just days after she and Gerard Piqué confirmed that they were splitting after 11 years together.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the former couple said in a joint statement to TODAY on Saturday. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

The singer and soccer star met on the set of her “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” music video for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. They share sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

On Mother’s Day, she posted a sweet photo on Instagram of her boys giving her a kiss on the cheek.

“With one kiss they can cure it all and make it worth your while to keep fighting for them. Happy Mother’s Day!” she captioned the pic.

And back in September, she celebrated her father's 90th birthday, by posting a photo with William and mom Nidia.

In the sweet birthday message, she wrote in Spanish how he has guided her steps, illuminated her path and shown her that “life is open and deep like a sea.” She called him her inspiration and her best friend.

“Felices 90 años espectacularmente vividos!! Te amo con todo mi ser,” she wrote in Spanish, adding, “Tu niña, Shakira.”