Shakira and longtime love Gerard Piqué separate after 11 years together

Shakira and her partner Gerard Piqué are splitting after 11 years together.

The longtime couple confirmed the news to TODAY in a joint statement on Saturday, June 4.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the statement read. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Shakira and Piqué met in 2010 prior to the World Cup held in South Africa in June that year. The soccer star, who currently plays for FC Barcelona, appeared in the music video for her song “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” which served as the World Cup’s official song in 2010. However, they didn’t confirm their relationship until March 2011.

The couple share two sons together. They welcomed their first son, Milan, 9, in January 2013. Two years later, Shakira gave birth to their second son, Sasha, 7, on January 29, 2015.

Over the years, Shakira, 45, has shared brief glimpses into her children’s life and relationship with Piqué, 35. Most recently, for Valentine’s Day this year, she shared a selfie with Piqué on Instagram to celebrate the occasion, while on Mother’s Day, she posted a snap on Instagram of her two sons giving her a kiss on the cheek.

In August 2021, the Colombian superstar shared a rare photo posing with her two sons in their wet suits on Instagram while they were on vacation at a surf resort.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan in October 2021, Shakira opened up about some of her parenting philosophies when it came to raising her two sons alongside Piqué. When discussing her favorite philosopher and the line, she shared the line, “There can be many truths, like two sides of a coin.”

“I often try to apply that to the upbringing of my kids. I’m a tiger mom and a helicopter mom and all these different moms,” she explained.

Later, she admitted that she has trouble turning off her “producer” side when she parents, but Piqué balances her out.

“That’s when having a partner who’s completely opposite in that sense comes in handy,” she explained.” My mind never stops. I dream about my kids. I worry about them constantly. I torture my poor husband. Well, he’s not really my…I don’t know what to call him!”

The interview suggested “compañero,” before Shakira added, “He’s my baby daddy. I torture him about every issue I see with my kids.”