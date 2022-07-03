Ricky Martin is calling the allegations against him “completely false” following news that a judge in Puerto Rico has issued a restraining order against him.

After the restraining order was signed on Friday, police attempted to serve the order to Martin at his Puerto Rican home in Dorado, a police spokesperson named Axel Valencia confirmed to The Associated Press.

Valencia told the AP in an article published on Saturday that, “Up until now, police haven’t been able to find him.”

The spokesperson added that he could not share details about who asked for the restraining order because it was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law. Telemundo reports that the person is not Martin's husband, Jwan Yosef.

TODAY has not obtained a copy of the restraining order.

The spokesperson also revealed that the restraining order prevents the singer from contacting the person who requested it. A judge will decide at a hearing whether the order should be lifted.

In a statement shared with TODAY on Sunday, July 3, Martin’s representatives said, “The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated. We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

Although Valencia could not share the unnamed person’s identity with AP, he said that the person who filed for the restraining order did not go to the police first. The unknown party went directly to the court instead.