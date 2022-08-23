‘RHOBH’ stars Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna call out trolls: ‘Leave our kids alone’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna are pleading with online trolls to stop harassing their kids.

“I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK," Beauvais, 55, said in an emotional tweet on Tuesday.

"I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone," added Beauvais.

The former “NYPD Blue” star's tweet comes as her 14-year-old son Jax has been attacked online while viewers watch her ongoing feud with Rinna get messy on the Bravo reality series.

Beauvais shares Jax and his twin brother, Jaid, with ex-husband Mike Nilon. She is also the mom to an older son, Oliver, with ex-husband Daniel Saunders.

Rinna, 59, agreed with her onscreen nemesis on Tuesday, telling fans in an angry message in her Instagram stories to lay off the pair's children.

Rinna sent an angry message to "RHBH" viewers telling them to "leave the kids alone!" @lisarinna via Instagram

“We are doing a tv show. We try to entertain you — why can’t you treat it like wrestling for gods sakes love us -- love to hate us, but leave the kids alone!” wrote Rinna.

“What I was just sent about @garcelle son is disgusting and unacceptable,” she added.

Rinna went on to address the online bullying of the kids of her other co-stars, including Kyle Richards’ 14-year-old daughter Portia, Erika Jayne’s son, Tommy Zizzo, and her own daughters, Delilah, 24, and Amelia, 21, with husband Harry Hamlin.

"What I heard happen to Porshe (sic) @kylerichards18 is disgusting and unacceptable. what you’ve said and done to my own kids disgusting,” she wrote. “The threats to @theprettymess son!?!! And I’m sure all of the other beautiful children.”

She concluded by telling the bullies that none of the castmates' kids asked for their moms to be reality stars and should be "off limits."

"They didn’t sign up for this. What are (you) doing?! The kids — all of our kids should be off limits so stop it now. Enough is enough," she wrote.

Beauvais tweeted a screenshot of Rinna's irate message, writing, "This has to stop!!! They’re just kids."