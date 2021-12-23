Just as many families around the world have been forced to adjust their holiday plans amid the current omicron surge, COVID-19 has forced a change from tradition for Britain’s royal family, too.

On Monday, it was announced that 95-year-old monarch and family matriarch Queen Elizabeth II will once again break with tradition this year and celebrate the holiday in Windsor, rather than her beloved Sandringham estate in eastern England, where she and the late Prince Philip usually spent time with their loved ones each winter.

Now, with that annual visit canceled, it leaves the question of what the rest of the royals will be doing on the big day — and whether any of them will join the queen as she faces her first Christmas without her husband of 73 years.

In years past, royal watchers could count on seeing most senior members of the family, including the queen’s grandchildren, Prince William and Prince Harry, take a stroll to and from Christmas services at St. Mary Magdalene’s church on the Sandringham estate. But this year, things will be different.

Prince Harry, who now calls the U.S. home, is likely to remain in California, at the Montecito house he shares with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

As for Prince William, he and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their trio of children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are expected stay at their home in Norfolk, England.

Still, as royal commentator Daisy McAndrew explained on TODAY Thursday morning, that doesn’t mean queen won’t have company on Christmas Day.

“Her family have made it very clear she will not be spending another Christmas alone,” she said. “So, some of them, a smaller number, presumably Charles and Camilla, (and) potentially some of her other children will go to Windsor to be with the Queen.”

A spokesman for Clarence House has confirmed that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will be by the queen’s side Christmas Day.

Prince Andrew is also expected to be by the queen’s side this year. But there's is one of her children who definitely won't be.

The queen's daughter, Princess Anne, will be isolating with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

